Deceunick-Quickstep’s Remco Evenepoel won both stage 5 of the Tour of Denmark and the overall competition.

The 21-year-old Belgian rider pulled off the double triumph on Saturday afternoon, two days after putting in the ride of the Tour when despite a crash, he lapped the peloton.

Evenepoel had a minute and a half on his nearest rival after that feat and nobody could close him down with the win in his sights. He finished the Tour 1:42 ahead of Pedersen in second, and more than two minutes clear of Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma).

The fifth stage was a time trial in Frederiksberg, a suburb of Copenhagen, and Evenepoel covered the 10.8km course in 12m 13s, a second ahead of Team DSM's Soren Kragh Andersen in second, and six ahead of third-placed Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

