Lotto-Soudal cyclist Brent Van Moer was agonisingly close to his first professional victory at Belgium’s Ronde van Limburg.

The 23-year-old Belgian was half a kilometre from victory in the near-200km event and was 10 seconds ahead of the chasing pack, but he was mistakenly directed away from the finish, and Van Moer was understandably frustrated, banging on his bike and shouting in anger.

A race marshal sent him towards a right-hand turn, but by the time his mistake was rectified, the peloton was well ahead of him.

The race was ultimately won by Alpecin-Fenix’s Tim Merlier, with Britain’s Dan McLay (Arkea-Samsic) second and fellow Lotto-Soudal rider John Degenkolb in third.

Before the error Van Moer had impressed and was part of the early pack leading, and then broke away in the final 20km on the last cobbled sections.

The youngster’s difficulties will do little to raise the spirits at Lotto-Soudal, who have seen their Giro d’Italia squad reduced to two members through injury.

