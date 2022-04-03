An outstanding 106th edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen saw Mathieu van der Poel stick to debutant Tadej Pogacar like glue on the dual ascents of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg as the race’s two big-hitters rode clear to the finish. But an easing up in the final kilometre opened the door to a chasing duo of Dylan van Baarle and Valentin Madouas, with Pogacar losing his place on the podium in dramatic fashion.

Victory – his second in three years – went to Dutchman Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) who showed nerves of steel to hold off compatriot Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) and Frenchman Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) in an extraordinary sprint that left Slovenia’s Pogacar licking his wounds after an out-of-character mistake from the 23-year-old Ronde rookie.

Both Van der Poel and Pogacar approached the finish in Oudenaarde with 37 professional victories to their name – and while the 2020 champion was clearly a faster finisher on paper than his debutant rival, the Dutchman would have had his eleventh-hour loss to Denmark’s Kasper Asgreen from last year fresh in his memory.

With remarkable poise and self-confidence, Van der Poel delayed his sprint until the chasing duo had closed in on the leaders – surging clear to secure a memorable win while Pogacar was left boxed in by the passing Van Baarle and Madouas, who had made up a 30-second deficit after been distanced earlier on the Kwaremont.

Van der Poel’s second Ronde victory came off the back of his midweek win at Dwars door Vlaanderen and capped an astonishing Flanders Week for the 27-year-old following his late start to the season off the back of injury.

“It’s incredible – I worked so hard for this one. At first, it was not even sure that I would make the classics. But to win Flanders after Dwars door Vlaanderen is incredible,” he said.

“I was trying to hold the wheel of Tadej on the Kwaremont and Paterberg – he was incredibly strong out there. Especially the Paterberg, where I was really on the limit. But I had a few kilometres to get the legs back working and then focus on the sprint.”

Van der Poel was full of praise for the man who somehow contrived to finish fourth in what appeared to be a two-horse race – and even had some words of wisdom for his rival.

“Pogacar was maybe the strongest in the race and he rode offensively. I would have applauded him if he’d won – and I applaud him even when he didn’t. Maybe he just needs to sprint a couple more times here to get it right.”

