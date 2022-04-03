As all eyes were fixed on the intriguing and bizarre sprint showdown between Van der Poel and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), a spectator risked a serious incident by suddenly joining the action.

Ad

The man – donning a T-shirt demanding “climate justice now” – ran out into the middle of the finish straight as the front quartet swept past.

Ronde van Vlaanderen 'I was not stressed' - Van der Poel on the bizarre sprint finale with Pogacar 41 MINUTES AGO

After crossing the line in the top 10, he then stood at the finish as the rest of the field sprinted home, with the back of his shirt declaring “do you eat animal corpses?”

Van der Poel won the race ahead of Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) after Pogacar inexplicably decided not to drive on the pace in the closing stages.

It is the latest in a string of climate protests to hit sport in recent weeks. Everton’s Premier League match with Newcastle United was delayed for eight minutes after a spectator cuffed themselves to a goalpost, while another protester tried to do a similar trick during Tottenham’s match with West Ham.

‘Never seen anything like this!’ – Van der Poel wins sprint thriller after huge gamble

- - -

Eurosport, GCN & discovery+ are proud to be the home of women’s cycling

Ronde van Vlaanderen Kopecky pips Van Vleuten to win maiden Monument AN HOUR AGO