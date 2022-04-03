Cycling

Tour of Flanders 2022 – Highlights: Mathieu van der Poel triumphs again, ‘where was Tadej Pogacar?’

What were you doing, Tadej Pogacar? The Slovenian threw away a podium on his Tour of Flanders debut as a rookie mistake allowed Dylan van Baarle and Valentin Madouas into the mix in the final showdown. It could have been a disaster for Mathieu van der Poel, who also took a huge gamble in slowing the pace, but he showcased his immense straight line speed to cling on for a second career Ronde win.

00:06:01, an hour ago