Premium Cycling Tour of Flanders 09:45-18:30 Live

WHAT IS THE ROUTE?

Starting in Antwerp and ending in Oudenaard, the men’s route is 275.5km long with the first of 18 cobbled sections coming after 100km. The first climb comes at the halfway point with the first of three ascents of the Oude Kwaremont. The climbs then come thick and fast with an uphill test pretty much every 10km, starting with the Kortekeer and the Achterberg, then, after the Holleweg cobbles, the Wolvenberg, ahead of the Kerkgate and Jakerij cobbles.

A feisty 15km section crams together the Molenberg, Marlboroughstraat, Berendries and Valkenberg ahead of the first of two Oude Kwaremont-Paterberg combinations. The Oude Kwaremont is a long 2.2km drag with a gentle average gradient of 4% while the Paterberg packs a punch of 12.9% over its short 360m length. This marks the point the race really comes alive – the equivalent, say, of Milan-San Remo’s tre capi climbs heralding the Cipressa and Poggio finale.

The steep and narrow Koppenberg is followed by the climbs of Steenbeekdries and Taaienberg all within 10 frantic game-changing kilometres. Get distanced here and it’s game over, especially with the Kruisberg-Hotond climb followed by the second and decisive Kwaremont-Paterberg combo ahead of a flat 13km run to the finish.

WHO ARE THE CONTENDERS?

With Wout van Aert ruled out of the race after testing positive for Covid-19, the Jumbo-Visma rider’s big rival Mathieu van der Poel has assumed the tag of favourite. The Dutchman returned from injury to win Dwars door Vlaanderen, and that suggests he will be tough to crack on Sunday.

Jumbo-Visma will likely promote Christophe Lapore to team leader, while Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar is sure to be in the mix.

Kasper Asgreen is always to be feared in one-day races, while Tom Pidcock showed a welcome return to form at Dwars door Vlaanderen and will look to make his mark on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME?

'He’s blown up!' - Van der Poel cracks as Asgreen triumphs in Flanders

