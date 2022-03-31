Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) is a big doubt for the Tour of Flanders on Sunday with illness.

The Belgian is widely considered the favourite for the second Monument of the season on home soil, although he was tipped to face stiff competition from former champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix).

Jumbo-Visma said he will miss a reconnaissance ride of the route on Thursday, just three days before the cobbled classic gets underway.

“Unfortunately Wout is not joining for the recon ride today, he’s not feeling really fit. He’s staying home for that reason. We have to do it, at least today, without him,” said sports director Grischa Niermann.

“If we only miss him today for the recon ride that wouldn’t be too bad, but of course we have to admit that there is a chance he will miss the race.”

Van Aert looked in fine fettle having already won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and E3 Saxo Bank Classic this season.

The Flanders field also contains two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and defending champion Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

“If that’s the case [that Van Aert misses the race] we have to make a new plan,” continued Niermann.

“It would be a very, very big setback and we cannot replace him of course.

“On the other hand, we have two guys in great form and they’re really with the best riders here – that’s Tiesj [Benoot] and Christophe [Laporte].”

Benoot finished second behind Van der Poel at Dwars door Vlaanderen on Thursday, while Laporte took back-to-back runner-up spots at E3 and Gent-Wevelgem last week.

A final decision over Van Aert’s participation is expected on Friday.

