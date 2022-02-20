Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished strongly on the final climb to emerge victorious in the fifth stage of the Vuelta a Andalusia Ruta del Sol, but it was Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) who sealed the overall victory.

As part of a 17-man breakaway, Kamna’s gap on the approaching bunch was at two minutes, and made his push for glory with three kilometres left of the gradual climb.

He ended the race with a time of 3:43:05 to claim a fourth career victory and the first in almost a year.

There were admirable efforts from Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa) and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), who finished second and third - four and ten seconds adrift respectively.

Meanwhile, the fight for the overall victory was just as gripping, as Poels saw off the challenges from Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) and Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) to take the general classification victory.

Poels won with a time of 20:51:27, while Cristian Rodriguez (TotalEnergies) was 14 seconds further back in second and Lopez came 19 seconds further back in third.

The race reached a thrilling conclusion in the final seven kilometres heading into the finish at Chiclana de Segura, as the breakaway had a big advantage of two minutes.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) set the pace and resulted in several riders being dropped, allowing the contenders for stage honours to come into play.

Kamna made his big push for the victory in the final three kilometres, and held off the challenge of Covi to race into a six-second lead over the chasing pack with only one kilometre to go.

Meanwhile, in the overall honours battle, Lopez needed to take seconds back and looked to make his assault with two kilometres remaining, but Poels was following closely behind.

Yates (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) was the last main threat to Poels’ chances of claiming the overall victory, but the Dutchman was able to respond and finish just above the British rider to secure the win.

