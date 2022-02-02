Santiago Buitrago of Bahrain Victorious broke clear late on to win the second stage of the Saudi Tour.

Riders were regularly dropping off the back on a brutal, bumpy final climb to the finish at Abu Rakah, but Colombian Buitrago sprinted off the front to take the victory after nearly four hours in the saddle.

Ad

His nearest competitor was Andrea Bagioli of Quick Step Alpha Vinyl, but the Italian could not live with Buitrago in the final 500 metres.

Saudi Tour 'I got delivered perfectly' - Ewan wins Stage 1 of Saudi Tour in sprint finish A DAY AGO

Securing the stage was enough to take Buitrago into the overall lead in the race.

Stage 3 will take the riders on a 181km journey from Tayma Hadaj to AlUla Old Town.

More to follow.

- -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Cycling ‘Let the kid be’ – Froome calls for calm over Bernal recovery 4 HOURS AGO