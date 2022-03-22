Sonny Colbrelli “suffered from an unstable cardiac arrhythmia that required defibrillation” after collapsing at the end of the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya, according to his team Bahrain Victorious.

He was treated by medics and then taken to hospital for further tests and medical attention.

A statement from Bahrain Victorious on Tuesday said: “Following the end of Stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya, our medical team can confirm that Sonny Colbrelli suffered from an unstable cardiac arrhythmia that required defibrillation.

“The cause is still to be determined, and the Italian rider will undergo further tests tomorrow at the Hospital Universitari de Girona.

“The team would like to thank Borja Saenz de Cos – Emergency Nurse at Sistema d’Emergencies Mediques (Catalan Emergency Service) – for his prompt assistance at the finish yesterday and for supporting our medical staff in the management of the incident.

“Sonny Colbrelli’s clinical situation is good, and we wish him a prompt recovery.”

Colbrelli was returning to action after missing Paris-Nice and Milan-San Remo with bronchitis.

He memorably won Paris-Roubaix last year, seeing off the fancied Mathieu van der Poel and Florian Vermeersch in a mud-soaked epic, and started his season with a second-place finish behind Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in February.

Seven-time Grand Tour champion Alberto Contador told Eurosport the incident at the finish line was a “huge scare”.

“He has spent the entire night monitored under medical control. He looks animated. He hasn't rested too much, things go through your head, but he is fine and motivated.

“He will have a detailed follow-up. Fortunately, it has been at a time when he has the most attention and can intervene quickly.”

Kaden Groves of BikeExchange-Jayco won Stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya.

The Australian beat Phil Bahaus (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Hugo Hofstetter (Arkea-Samsic) to the line in a sprint finish.

