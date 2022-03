Cycling

Cycling highlights: Inspired Tadej Pogacar powers to impressive Strade Bianche crown after winds cause mayhem

On a day of huge drama, wild winds and one enormous crash, it was Tadej Pogacar who shone to storm clear and take a memorable victory in Strade Bianche 2022. The two-time Tour de France champion showed his incredible talent yet again as he pulled clear midway through and held his advantage to finish as the victor in imperious fashion.

00:04:47, 6 hours ago