After today’s compelling performance from Tadej Pogacar , you might think this a contrarian position to take. Such an extraordinary solo ride must, surely, have added a few stones to the side of the scales, in support of its elevation to the top table of one-day races.

It was certainly an extraordinary ride. It will live long in the collective memory, that’s for sure. (At least as far as modern memories are capable of retaining anything for longer than… what were we talking about?)

And Pogacar’s solo salute in the Piazza del Campo does, indeed, invite comparisons to his victories in Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Il Lombardia last year. You’re perfectly entitled to make them, but no reasonable watcher of pro cycling will think it matches up, or even comes close, to either.

Yet what makes either side of the argument’s case at once a challenge to make and so enticing an argument to provoke, is that the definition of a Monument is almost entirely nebulous. It is a category without hard borders.

As far as the UCI is concerned, there’s no such thing as a Monument. The word doesn’t occur once within the 315 pages of the governing body’s road race regulations (thank the stars for CTRL+F, is all I’m saying.)

It’s true that all five Monuments are in that top tier of one-day races (third level overall), but then so are Gent-Wevelgem and Amstel Gold. Both are important races, but few of us speak especially adoringly about either one, or proposes its possible promotion to Monument class.

In terms of UCI points available, which is the only meaningful measure we have, you might be surprised to learn that Strade Bianche finds itself (scroll to page 77, please) in the fifth tier. It is deemed the equal of Eschborn-Frankfurt and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, and ranks below the Bretagne Classic and BEMER (formerly Euroeyes) Cyclassics. If that reads like an insult, well, wait til you hear about the organisation’s treatment of women’s cycling forever.

These definitional lines look even fuzzier within the Wikipedia entry, which describes this group of races in uncharacteristically wishy-washy terms. The Monuments, it reads, are “generally considered to be the oldest, hardest and most prestigious one-day events in men's road cycling.” “Generally considered” is, as they say, doing a lot of heavy lifting there.



It’s easy to be sniffy towards the Free Encyclopedia, which is not a credible academic source, but most would probably agree that old, hard and prestigious are reasonable descriptions of the five “so-called” Monuments and reasonable requirements for a race to enter their ranks.

Actually, strike old, from that list. Just because something’s old, doesn’t mean it’s not knackered and rubbish and holds narrow minded views on migration. Strade Bianche, which ran for the first time in 2007 will never be one of the oldest races around unless the rest experience terminal decline.

What about “hard”? (You’ll observe that the word chosen is not “longest,” which you do hear a lot, and which does seem to be something the races have in common but would mean Paris-Brest-Paris could make a push for inclusion.) Not all are hard in the same way, of course. Milan-Sanremo is famously “easy to finish but hard to win.” Arnaud Demare, to take one example of a rider who uploaded his power file to Strava, averaged 271 watts over last year’s MSR. In comparison, Mathieu van der Poel, who won the 2021 edition of Strade Bianche recorded a 371W average for almost five hours. As one further example Florian Vermeersch who finished second on his Paris-Roubaix debut last year sustained the same numbers for an astonishing 6 hours, 15 minutes… Bloody hell.

All of which leads us to the conclusion that “hard” is too arbitrary as well. How hard a race is depends predominantly on how it’s ridden.

And so we are left with “prestigious”.

Prestige is, of course, even more subjective but it’s a form of subjectivity within which we find the truth of our collective understanding of what it is to be a Monument. A one-day race is a Monument if the cycling community agrees that it is one. If we, the fans, the media and, most importantly the riders, treat it like one of the most important races on the calendar, of a higher order than all the rest, then it is one.

We seem to be getting closer with the fans. Our love for the race is growing with each and every edition, and audience figures surely reflect that. The media is not there yet, I’m afraid. Cycling media covers everything but, of the one-day races, it’s still only the big five that reach beyond the sports pages of most Mainstream press.

And, despite what we saw from Tadej Pogacar in this most recent running of Strade Bianche, the riders are observably not there yet. According to ProCyclingStats the startlist on Saturday was a full 200 points lower than that of any of the “official” Monuments in 2021. Although a few big names, like Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogacar do always turn up, it is never more than a few. The depth of the field pales in comparison to Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Il Lombardia, Paris-Roubaix and even Amstel Gold. That, in turn, has a knock-on effect on its entertainment value, how hard it is and the predictability.

Not that predictable means a race can’t be enjoyable, and today’s most certainly was that, but few would deny that the last three editions have been won by an out-and-out favourite.

Tadej Pogacar was in a league of his own on Saturday - a 41 year-old finished second for goodness sake - but the lack of competition surely takes the shine off. And the lack of shine is why Strade Bianche cannot be a Monument. It’s at least as good as the Bretagne Classic though, we’ll give it that.

