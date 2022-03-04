Premium Cycling Strade Bianche 05:26:41 Replay

Tadej Pogacar wins Strade Bianche!

The first Tour champion to win the race. Alejandro Valverde comes home in second place, and waves goodbye to the Piazza del Campo. Kasper Asgreen rounds out the podium, but nobody could live with Tadej Pogacar. This man is a monster.

1km to go: Pogacar turns onto the final climb

Under his national flag, that of the smallest great power in cycling. He has time to high five a friend before it ramps up. Finally it looks hard for him.

3.5km to go: Steady as she goes

Behind Pogacar the chasing groups have just gone under the 5km banner, and everyone seems to be working harder, struggling more. The road widens before it narrows and Pogacar enters the Sienan limits. It’s almost done and dusted.

7km to go: Valverde catches Asgreen

They are working well together, and the proof is in the time gap, down below 50 seconds now. The catch is still possible, but it surely would require Pogacar to go pop, or for one of his tyres to. They're on the approach to Siena, and Valverde takes a few sips from his bidon.

12km to go: Asgreen “looks to be feeling it”

Pogacar rolls onto, up and over the final, Le Tolfe sector of gravel. His lead is back over a minute and the crowds are a corridor of enthusiasm, urging him on.

15km to go: Asgreen going it alone

His colleagues were clearly not working hard enough for him, and he’s left them behind. Dan Lloyd suggests they might be going faster as a four and a one than they were as a group of five. Pogacar’s advantage is ticking down, but the kilometres are falling faster. Bradley Wiggins says the leader looks in control, comfortable and strong. "This man, I love him to bits," he says.

20km to go: Five riders chasing Pogacar

A little doubt begins to creep in as a quintet of strongmen breaks off the front of the bunch. It is made up of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Quinn Simmons (Trek Segafredo), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Kasper Asgreen (Quickstep AlphaVinyl) and Jhonatan Narvaez. They're on the penultimate, sterrato gravel sector.

23km to go: Who’s going to finish second then?

I’m kidding, kinda. There’s still plenty of road left on which this race can twist, turn and transform. But if they riders in the bunch start racing among themselves, rather than as one, it really is game over. Besides, when have we seen Pogacar show weakness or fail in the few short years of his professional career so far? Rodriguez is finally brought back into the fold. The short steep sector nine completed, Alaphilippe falls away from the peloton, and the gap is down to just under a minute.

33km to go: Movistar take over at the front of the peloton

In service to Valverde, but it will now take something very special to catch the 23 year-old. Rob Hatch goes as far as to say they need “a minor miracle.” There can’t be more than thirty riders left in the bunch. How many of those have the will or the ability to ride?

40km to go: "You are seeing something - potentially - very special."

Rob Hatch on the comms can’t afford to be speechless, but he’s not hiding his awe of this man, Tadej Pogacar. There’s no potentially about the Slovenian’s greatness, but few would have thought him capable of this. 1.18 his lead over the peloton, where Alaphilippe now seems to be riding for team-mate Kasper Asgreen. Respect to Rodriguez for ploughing on solo, rather than slipping back to the bunch.

45km to go: Pogacar has a 23 second lead

Over a lone chaser, Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos), with the peloton a further 10 seconds back. The helicopter pulls out to give us a wide shot of the hills and we can see that he’s practically out of sight. He can’t do 45km alone, can he? Surely he needs an ally? And where's the response from the peloton?

Pogacar finished 7th in this race last year.

49.5km to go: Pogacar is definitely trying something

That's not a huge gap, yet, but it's a very real one, and it's asking questions of his rivals. Tactical ones, yes, but the move also presents a challenge of the physical capacity kind. No Tour de France winner has ever won Strade Bianche, Rob Hatch tells us. If anyone can do it...

51km to go: Longest gravel sector is up

They turn left off the road and we get the visual evidence that the breakaway is just about done for the day. Lotto Soudal are the team that’s done it, setting up Tim Wellens.

Calmejane is out of the saddle, showing how steep the gradient is at this point. Julian Alaphilippe accelerates slightly and leads over an early crest. Pogacar is there, putting in a dig, as is Carapaz. Something is definitely happening. The cream is rising.

60km to go: There’s Bala

They come to the end of the second longest gravel sector, and it’s Movistar at the front, leading Alejandro Valverde in his last appearance in this race.

Dusty out there, eh? Where would we be without the helicopter shots?

66km to go: Kasper Asgreen pulling on the front of the peloton

And who’s that a few wheels behind him? It’s only Julian flippin’ Alaphilippe. Le machine.

71km to go: The fight for position

This sector, number 7, is fairly flat but goes gradually uphill. It's the second longest sector, at 9.5km, and with the headwind there’s no point in anyone giving it too much, but positioning is vital. We see Tadej Pogacar’s UAE team-mates shepherding him towards the front of the bunch. Ineos also prominently positioned, with Olympic champion Richard Carapaz their leader.

75km to go: More riders abandon

Hour record holder Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) and his team-mate, the promising youngster Brent van Moer have both called it a day. Also out is Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious.) After a few (relatively) calm minutes, the next sector of white road is just a few kilometres away, and Julian Alaphilippe has rejoined the peloton. As he does so, he gives Mikkel Honore a grateful pat on the back.

78km to go: "This race is chaos."

85km to go: The front group down to five riders

Zardini, Bevilacqua and Garcia have been dropped from the front group. The peloton is at 51 seconds, with the Alaphilippe group chasing a further minute behind. He has team-mates Honore and Schmid helping. They're currently on a flatter road part of the course, and will be for the next twelve kilometres or so. Adam Blythe expects the peloton to allow the breakaway to stretch out their advantage again.

89km to go: Tiesj Benoot abandons

The Jumbo Visma man, winner of the grimy 2018 edition of this race, looked excellent last weekend and was surely in with a chance of doubling up. Sadly he was a casualty of the crash and has climbed off and into the team car.

Michael Matthews’ debut in this race has also come to a premature end.

94 km to go: Massive crash in the bunch a few KM ago

It occurred at the front of the peloton, on a downhill gravel sector. All indications are that it was caused by a particularly strong gust (or gusts) of wind, blowing right across the course.

A replay showed Julian Alaphilippe, the most notable casualty, was skidding down the left-hand side of the track when an Alpecin Fenix rider flew across his path and left the Frenchman with nowhere to go but over his bars. It looked spectacular, and a number of other riders were caught up in the carnage, but we think it looked worse than it was. Certainly the World Champion is back on his bike, but will that rule him out of contention?

With Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel absent, the most recent former winner on the startlist is Julian Alaphilippe. It’s a course he knows, loves and suits him well, but does he have the form? The jury is out.

After a subtly strong performance at Omlopp a week ago, Tom Pidcock would have had a great chance of adding to elite list of cyclocross world champions with Strade Bianche on their palmares. Sadly, having picked up a stomach virus, he’s a late withdrawal. (Guess who put £2 on him to win at 10am yesterday?) Also MIA are Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma).

We really should not be talking Tour de France winners as potential classic kings, but Tadej Pogacar has shown he is a once-in-a-generation rider who can do anything. He also has his eyes on all five official Monuments, so why not an unofficial one as well?

Other names you’ll want to watch are Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep Alpha Vinyl), Greg Van Avermaet, Benoit Cosnefroy (both AG2R Citroen), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and many, many more. I think this is the most wide open edition we’ve had in years.

Who's in the break?

13 Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën Team)

36 Davide Martinelli (Astana Qazaqstan Team)

57 Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè)

77 Edoardo Zardini (Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli)

92 Simone Bevilacqua (EOLO-Kometa)

95 Sergio Garcia (EOLO-Kometa)

127 Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux)

192 Marco Brenner (Team DSM)

195 Leon Heinschke (Team DSM)

A few seasoned classics pros among that bunch, as well as some for whom this race is, shall we say, a little less suited. The biggest name in the group is Taco van der Hoorn, who won a stage a of the Giro last year, and won many more fans with his massive grin at the finish to Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on Sunday:

Buongiorno dalla toscana

To the most southerly, and arguably the most scenic, of the spring classics, Strade Bianche.

Actually there’s no argument about it. As fond as I am of Belgium and Northern France, and as charming as Lombardy undoubtedly is, there’s no race on the early season calendar as captivating as this one.

Not that the riders will be in any position to admire the poplars.

With the women’s racing having just come to its thrilling conclusion , the men’s is almost ninety minutes in, with 60km of the 184km already behind them.

As we join the live there’s a group of nine up the road, with a lead of just under 4 minutes.

But who will be there at the finish? We'll find out in about three hours time.

WHO IS RACING STRADE BIANCHE?

No Wout, no Mathieu – no fun? Not necessarily. While defending champion Van der Poel continues his return from injury and last weekend’s Omloop winner Van Aert, the 2020 champion, is instead riding Paris-Nice from Sunday, there will be three former winners on the startlist.

The 2019 champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) is the pick of the bunch although 2018 winner Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) showed much promise for his new team over Opening Weekend and will hope to play a decisive role in the race. It’s now been five years since Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski picked up the second of his Strade Bianche wins and he’s part of an intriguing Ineos Grenadiers squad that also includes Briton Geraint Thomas, and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz. Tom Pidcock is a late absentee with a stomach virus.

Other big names to consider are Greg van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroen), Michael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost), Gianni Moscon and Miguel Angel Lopez (both Astana Qazaqstan), Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Sepp Kuss and Tom Dumoulin (both Jumbo-Visma), Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech), Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

One thing is certain: the absence of the last two winners should make for a more unpredictable and open race - and for fans, that can be no bad thing, even if we also relish the duels between Van Aert and Van der Poel.

WHAT IS THE ROUTE?

The men’s route is 184km long and features 11 sections of white roads, or strade bianche, through the rolling hills of Tuscany on an anti-clockwise out-and-back loop south of Siena. In total there’s 63km of gravel, the longest section being 11.9km and the shortest just 800m.

The predominantly uphill section of Monte Sante Marie is 11.5km long and comes with 54km remaining, making it a potential springboard for an attack. The biggest climb of the day is the paved ascent to Montalcino after just 60km of racing. As the riders approach Siena they will face the 15% gradients of the Colle Pinzuto ahead of a series of technical descents towards the foot of the final brutal ramp into Siena, which peaks at 16%.

