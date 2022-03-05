A single acceleration, followed by an astonishing 50km solo ride carried Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) to glory on Saturday, as the first Tour de France champion to triumph at Strade Bianche.

A career-crowning performance from Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), in his final outing in the race earned the Spaniard second spot on the podium. Valverde’s ally through the final gravel sectors and the run-in to Siena, QuickStep AlphaVinyl’s substitute captain Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep Alpha Vinyl), rolled into the Piazza del Campo in third place.

“I made my best effort on the Santa Maria and nobody followed,” the winner said after the race.

And when Pogacar puts it like that, it sounds very simple. Which for him it usually is. This time, over the Tuscan hills, among the cypress trees, with over a quarter of the race remaining, he reduced one of the most complex races on the calendar to the most elementary of equations.

He rode up to his limit but never beyond it to build a lead. To keep it he held his head, while those behind him were losing theirs and, justly, blaming it on him.

All with the very visible scars on his back - albeit largely superficial, and mostly to his jersey - from a spectacular mid-race, cross-wind caused crash which (at best) interrupted the rhythm of half the peloton.

That took place on the fifth stretch of chalk road, the 11.5km long Lucignano d'Asso sector, eighty kilometres from the finish. As the peloton descended, an Alpecin Fenix rider at the front was blown from one side of the road to another, clipped the curb and caused carnage. Although for most it looked worse than it was, for several it was every bit as bad. Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange - Jayco), 2018 winner Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo Visma), Victor Campenaerts, Brent van Moer (both Lotto Soudal) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) were all forced to abandon.

Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep AlphaVinyl), in his distinctive rainbow bands, was the most visible victim who got largely away with it. The Frenchman, who had already unclipped and was effectively using his cleats as skies on the stones, was left with nowhere to go but over his handlebars. The adjacent field meant a soft landing for the 2019 winner, and he was soon up and riding. The effort he had to put into making up for lost time, however, clearly cost him any chance of being a contender.

Not that he didn’t give it a go. The Frenchman was back in the bosom of the peloton, some 30km later, and even briefly appeared at the very front of the race, before handing over team leadership responsibilities to Asgreen with 40km of the race remaining.

At which point, although Pogacar’s move had already been well and truly made, the race was far from over. At that point while his lead was substantial, victory was not inevitable.

As commentator Rob Hatch put it at that point: “You are seeing something - potentially - very special.”

His attack came not long after the remnants of the day’s breakaway, which featured Taco van der Hoorne and Lilian Calmejane, had been absorbed by the peloton, on the five star Monte Sante Marie gravel sector. Pogacar picked that point, he said matter-of-factly, afterwards, because “the race normally goes there.”

Normally it’s not just one rider who escapes, however, and any normal rider would have realised that it was foolhardy to attempt a solo gallop to the finish from that far out. Pogacar, however, is as far from a normal rider as has ever existed.

Whether the failure of anyone else to follow was about will or ability the result remains the same. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) certainly tried. The Spaniard rode valiantly from no-man’s land as the kilometres ticked down, and the gap to Pogacar only grew longer.

Twenty kilometres out from the city limits of Siena, with Rodriguez back in his box, a five-strong group finally broke out for one last collaborative attempt at bringing Pogacar back. And the quintet, made up of Valverde, Quinn Simmons, Tim Wellens (Trek Segafredo_ (Lotto Soudal), and Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) did briefly improve the odds of A.N. Other taking the win.

Only briefly. Before too long the group’s cooperation had broken down, and Asgreen himself decided to go it alone.

Too little, too late. Pogacar ploughed on, never once looking like he was particularly struggling, nor ever less than determined in his mission.

“The scary thing for his opponents,” said Adam Blythe, “is he’s still so carefree.”

Up and over the final, Le Tolfe sector of gravel he rode. With his lead back to over a minute, a corridor of crowd roared him on. With Asgreen in pieces, Valverde made it a twosome but by then runner-up was all there was to play for.

Pogacar made it within the city walls with no other rider in sight. At the bottom of the final climb he even had time to high five a spectator.

When it comes to the 23-year-old “we’re already running out of superlatives,” said Orla Chennaoui, assessing Pogacar's performance after the race on The Breakaway.

“The road is never monotonous,” said the French novelist, Maurice Druon, of the Italian province’s capital that plays host to the race. “It winds and rises, only to descend into another valley between terraced fields and age-old olive groves. Both God and man have shown their genius at Siena.”

Today that genius was Tadej Pogacar.

TOP 10

1 - Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

2 - Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team)

3 - Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team)

4 - Atila Valter (Groupama - FDJ)

5 - Pello Bilbao (Bahrain - Victorious)

6 - Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers)

7 - Quinn Simmons (Trek - Segafredo)

8 - Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

9 - Simon Petilli (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux)

10 - Sergio Higuita (BORA - hansgrohe)

- - -

