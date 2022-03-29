Bradley Wiggins thinks the only way for rival teams to stop Tadej Pogacar from dominating cycling would be to lure him away from UAE Team Emirates.

Pogacar, 23, has established himself as one of the best talents around, winning the last two editions of the Tour de France as well as several stage races.

It looks like it will be a tough challenge to prevent him winning a third straight Tour de France this summer, and Discovery Cycling expert Wiggins is uncertain how he would have tried to beat him.

“It’d be very, very difficult. I think I might have struggled actually,” Wiggins, who won the Tour in 2012, said at Discovery's year of cycling launch.

“He’s a great time trialist. He would have out-climbed me. He’s got that youthful exuberance where there’s a naivety around him, where he doesn’t quite realise in some ways what he’s achieving. Although he does - there is a contradiction in that because he’s willing to take risks. He’s willing to attack far from the finish.

“By the time I won the Tour de France, I’d lost all that. I was becoming an old gear and I had to be very calculated. I did measure my efforts and we raced in a way with Sky that rode to my powers and my strength which was time-trialling and riding threshold. And I think had we done that Pogacar would have attacked over the top and made it very difficult for us. So it would have been very, very difficult to challenge him.

“I think the only thing we could have done which Dave [Brailsford, Team Sky/Ineos Grenadiers director of sport] probably would have done - and I’m surprised he hasn’t done - is throw a load of money at him, buy him and send it to the Giro.”

Wiggins’ former team Ineos Grenadiers, previously Team Sky, look to have leadership questions ahead of the Tour.

Richard Carapaz, who finished third in the Tour last year, is going to the Giro d’Italia, which starts on May 6, leaving Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates and Daniel Martinez to potentially head to the Tour for Ineos.

Wiggins, who transferred from track cycling to the road, admits he would not have relished competing in today's peloton.

“No, no, I’m old school. I started racing in the sort of early 2000s professionally and I raced with a lot of my heroes and the style of racing then was always very old school.

“My first Giro d’Italia in 2003 I raced with [Mario] Cipollini, who was world champion at this time. Marco Pantani raced that Giro. We used to ride from kilometre zero really slowly and just get faster, faster, faster all day, and I used to like that calibration.

“That was a school of education I came from. So the way how it lends itself to more crashes or appears to lend itself to more crashes, more unpredictability, everyone feels that they have a chance of winning - I think it changes the way that riders train in the sport, the way teams race together.

“And the competitiveness week after week - riders want to notch up victories because contracts are scarce at the end of the year and there’s a lot more pressure on riders to get results because results equal contracts in this day and age.”

