Adam Blythe and Robbie McEwen have both backed Chris Froome (Israel Premier-Tech) to return to the Tour de France next year after his untimely 2022 exit.

The Brit sat in the top 20 on general classification ahead of Thursday’s positive test, and Eurosport experts Adam Blythe and Robbie McEwen insist that this setback does not mark the beginning of the end for the 37-year-old.

Far from it.

“He was flying,” began Adam Blythe. “He came third on the Alp d’Huez stage.

“That's the first time in a long time we've seen him in that kind of form, where he's able to properly race.”

After announcing his withdrawal, Froome said that while he was disappointed, he had already earmarked a run at the Vuelta, and Blythe believes that the seven-time Grand Tour winner will use that as a precursor to another run at the Tour de France.

“I don't think that this is the last we're going to see of him at the Tour,” added Blythe.

“I think this is just a stepping stone. He said he's doing the Vuelta, and I think that's for next year to ride the Tour again.”

12-time Tour de France stage winner Robbie McEwen concurred, adding that the 2022 Tour marked the start of a re-emergence of Froome.

“I don't think it's the last we see of Chris Froome,” said McEwen.

“I think it's the beginning of the real comeback of Froome. Not to win the Tour de France again, but to be competitive. That third place on Alp d’Huez was the reward for all the hard work and suffering he's put in.

“So I think it's part of his return. He will be back again next year to see if he can do even better and maybe win a stage.”

In a video posted on his social media accounts, Froome himself said that he felt he had begun to find his legs again - adding that he was targeting a run at the Vuelta.

"I'm really disappointed to not be able to roll into Paris and finish off this Tour de France," said Froome.

"It's been an extremely special race for us as a team and for me personally.

"I've really been finding my legs again and I just want to thank everyone for all the support through this process."

“I'm going to head home, switch off for a few days and refocus on being ready for the Vuelta later this season."

