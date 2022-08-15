Jumbo-Visma rider Tom Dumoulin has retired from cycling with immediate effect.

Dumoulin took an indefinite break to consider his future in January 2021, returning five months later before earning a brilliant silver in the individual time trial at the Tokyo Olympics behind winner Primoz Roglic.

Ad

But after his Grand Tour return ended in disappointment at this year's Giro d'Italia, he decided to call time on his career in June . At the time he said he would target the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Australia later this year.

Critérium du Dauphiné ‘Too soon’ – Roglic praises ‘big champion’ Dumoulin after retirement decision 06/06/2022 AT 16:42

Two months later and he has decided to retire from the sport earlier than originally intended.

“I decided to quit professional cycling with immediate effect," the 2017 Giro d'Italia champion wrote.

"About two months ago I announced that I would retire as a professional cyclist at the end of the year. During last spring, despite my love for the bike, I noticed that things weren’t going how I wanted. I felt that I was ready for a new phase in my life. But, I still had one project on my wishlist to end my career with a bang; the World Championship in Australia.

"I wanted to tackle that road to the World Championship the way I tackled the road to the Tokyo Olympics. With a sense of freedom, on my terms, with the support of the team and with my intrinsic motivation as the main fuel. That’s what brought me back the joy of cycling back then. But I notice that I can’t do it anymore. The tank is empty, the legs feel heavy and the training sessions are not working out as I hoped and I also need to do a good performance and have a good feeling at the World Championship.

"Since my hard crash in training last September, something has broken again. I had to interrupt my efforts to return to my old shape yet again and deal with another disappointment. It was one too many.

"Even though the farewell didn’t turn out the way I hoped, I look back on my career with incredible pride. I worked hard for it, took a lot of passion and pleasure from it for many years, and delivered brilliant performances. I will never forget that.

"Now it’s time to enjoy other things and be there for the people I love.

"A big thank you to my team and everyone who supported me during my fantastic career. And a special thank you to my wife, who had my back all these years.”

The Klasikoa San Sebastian at the end of July was his final race.

Jumbo-Visma General manager Richard Plugge said: “We are sorry that Tom is ending his career with immediate effect, but we respect his decision. Tom has meant a lot to cycling fans, both in the Netherlands and worldwide. He can be proud of his career. We wish him all the best for the future.”

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Cycling Dumoulin to retire from cycling at the end of the season 03/06/2022 AT 12:59