Caleb Ewan (Lotto–Soudal) timed his sprint to perfection to claim stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2022, on a day that was lit up by another audacious attack from Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

The stage had the look of one that would play out for the sprinters to dominate, and that was the case as Ewan came over the top to take the win from Arnaud Demare (Groupama–FDJ). But only after the peloton had to work hard to reel in Pogacar and a select group who went away after the intermediate sprint.

Ad

UAE came to the front in the final 50kms and it put Pogacar in position to take the bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint.

Tirreno - Adriatico 'The little guy stands tall' Ewan snatches Stage 3 Tirreno-Adriatico win AN HOUR AGO

After eking out a lead, Pogacar, team-mate Marc Soler and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) elected to press on heading into the final 25kms. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) bridged the gap and the quartet worked hard to establish a lead of 30 seconds.

It took the peloton some time to get organised, but they did so in time to pull Pogacar and his fellow attackers back inside the final 10kms.

A series of roundabouts in the final 5kms caused alarm in the peloton, but they were negotiated without any incidents.

'I knew how to manage myself' Ewan after Stage 3 Tirreno-Adriatico win

At the last turn in the final 700m, Ewan got on the wheel of Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) and Demare.

He swept past Ackermann, jumped back into the slipstream of Demare before pouncing in the final 50 metres.

“I am super-happy to get the win,” Ewan said. “It is a race I want to win at.

“I had to use a lot of guys with that late attack. I knew if I was on my own and could follow the right wheels, I knew I could finish it off at the end.

“I knew I had to be top three or four in the last corner and it was a finish that suited me.”

The race has been robbed of a star name as Peter Sagan did not make the start on stage three after falling ill on Wednesday morning.

Stage 3 - Murlo to Terni

1 Caleb Ewan (Lotto–Soudal) 4:07:24

2. Arnaud Demare (Groupama–FDJ) St

3. Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) St

4. Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic) St

5. Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) St

6. Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) St

7. Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) St

8. Simone Consonni (Cofidis) St

9. Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) St

10. Matteo Moschetti (Trek–Segafredo) St

General Classification

1. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) 9:48:04

2. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) +0:00:11

3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +0:00:14

4. Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) +0:00:24

5. Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech) +0:00:25

6. Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) +0:00:28

7. Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ) +0:00:32

8. Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) +0:00:33

9. Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco) +0:00:39

10. Greg Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) +0:00:39

---

Watch the Tirreno-Adriatico and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+

Tirreno - Adriatico Tirren-Adriatico Stage 2 Highlights - Tim Merlier sprints to victory A DAY AGO