Sir Bradley Wiggins has tipped Jason Kenny to replace him as Britain’s most decorated Olympian next week.

Kenny, who is one medal short of Sir Bradley’s haul of eight, is competing in the team sprint, men’s individual sprint and men’s Keirin events.

The 33-year-old already has six gold medals to his name and will be competing in his fourth Games.

Speaking on The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport, he said he expects success for Jason and Laura Kenny in the velodrome.

“I don’t think they [Team GB] will have a massive haul but I think there will be individual successes that shine.

“Laura and Jason being one of them.

“Jason will come away from here as the most decorated, I can’t see him not.

But that won’t be enough for him, two bronzes won’t be enough for him. Jason is all about performance.

On Ed Clancy's chances in the team pursuit events, Sir Bradley added: “Ed, our greatest ever team pursuiter, he’s on three [golds].

“I fear for him next week having heard what the Aussies have been doing in training.

“But it’s the Olympics, we have a history of winning there, we will see.

“That is what is going to be spectacular, there is no form guide.”

'We're having that conversation now' - Bradley Wiggins on athletes and mental health

Sir Bradley also revealed he was "emotional" watching the interview given by Afghan refugee Masomah Ali Zada after the individual women’s time trial in Tokyo, her first such event.

He said: “Watching the interview of the young refugee girl which had us all emotional.

“You want to talk about perspective, her story puts everything into perspective.

“How eloquent she spoke, how powerful she spoke, but how frail and vulnerable she was at the same time but so together and with it.”

