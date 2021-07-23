The number of Covid-19 cases affecting the Tokyo Games surpassed the 100 mark on Friday with the announcement of 19 new infections.

The Olympic organisers said that three athletes, ten personnel, three media workers and three contractors have tested positive for the virus.

It brings the total number of cases directly linked to the Games to 106 with 11 of them athletes.

Czech road cyclist Michal Schlegel has become the latest competitor to contract the virus, the fourth athlete from the country to have Covid-19.

The Czech team reported its sixth overall case as it investigated breach of health safety protocols while travelling to Japan.

"The fourth athlete and the sixth Czech member of the team, who did not avoid a positive test for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics, is road cyclist Michal Schlegel," the country's National Olympic Committee (NOC) stated.

"His positive antigen test was also confirmed by PCR analysis in a cycling village in Izu. Now Schlegel is back in the hotel for road cyclists in isolation," it added.

Schlegel was scheduled to compete on Saturday but "will not make it to the Olympic road race".

The other athletes in the Czech squad to have tested positive are beach volleyball players Ondrej Perusic and Marketa Nausch along with table tennis player Pavel Sirucek.

"Other road cycling representatives Tereza Neumanova and Michael Kukrle also went to Tokyo for testing," the Czech NOC added.

"Zdenek Stybar stayed in the cycling hotel, as he was not on board a charter flight from Prague and arrived in Japan two days later."

On Thursday, the Czech contingent's doctor Vlastimil Voracek also tested positive for the virus.

Chilean Taekwondo player Fernanda Aguirre, Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs and taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink are among those with coronavirus after landing in Tokyo and have been forced to withdraw from their events.

