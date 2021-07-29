Germany’s cycling coach Patrick Moster has been sent home from the Olympics after using racist language.

It is believed Moster’s comments were directed at Eritrea's Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier and Algeria's Azzedine Lagab who were ahead of Arndt at the time.

Moster apologised for his remarks, claiming his emotions got the better of him, but the Germany Olympic Committee has now decided to send the coach home.

A hearing was held on Thursday and the decision was taken to send Moster back to Germany as soon as possible.

President and Tokyo delegation leader Alfons Hormann said the coach had violated the Olympic code by using racist language.

He said: “We remain convinced that his public apology for the racist remarks he made yesterday is sincere.

“With this derailment, however, Mr. Moster violated the Olympic values.

“Fair play, respect and tolerance are non-negotiable for Team D.”

Moster’s apology did little to play down concerns about his behaviour and the German has faced calls for his resignation ever since the incident.

"I was in the feed zone and cheered on Nikias Arndt," Moster told German DPA news agency.

In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden that we have here at the moment, my choice of words was not appropriate.

"I am extremely sorry and can only offer my sincere apologies. I didn't want to offend anyone."

The rider Moster was speaking too when he said the racist slur too was disgusted by the comments.

"I am appalled by what happened in today's Olympic road time trial," Arndt said on social media.

"I would like hereby to clearly distance myself from the comments of the sports director. Such words are not acceptable.

"The Olympics and cycling stand for tolerance, respect and fairness."

