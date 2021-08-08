Jason Kenny has admitted he could be persuaded to have one final Olympic dance at Paris 2024.

His ninth medal in total - and his second of Tokyo 2020 - capped off a brilliant track meet for Great Britain.

Kenny is the elder statesman in the team, and there are some young stars breaking through.

As such, there is no guarantee Kenny will secure a place in the team for Paris, but the 33-year-old is not ruling out a fifth Olympic Games appearance.

“I feel pretty good, so I might carry on,” Kenny said. “If you’d asked me this morning, I’d have probably given a different answer.

“I’ve had niggles and stuff, so it might not be up to me at the end of the day. I just might not be able to get to the level I want or the team needs.”

With the Tokyo Olympics delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cycle for 2024 is three years as opposed to the usual four - meaning competitors such as Kenny are minded to consider a crack at Paris.

