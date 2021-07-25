Anna Kiesenhofer claimed Austria’s first cycling gold medal since 1896 with a seismic shock in the women’s road race as the Dutch super squad were left to wonder what might have been.

The 30-year-old, who was part of a breakaway that was afforded a big advantage, made her decisive break for freedom with 40 kilometres remaining.

With few teams having the maximum quota of four riders, most were reluctant to risk their own medal chances by expending energy – while the Dutch quartet of Anna van der Breggen, Marianne Vos, Annemiek van Vleuten and Demi Vollering failed to inspire the peloton to claw the gap back.

Van Vleuten attacked off the bunch to take silver, over a minute behind Kiesenhofer, with Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini taking bronze.

