Primoz Roglic was completely in the zone during his men’s time trial domination – so much so that he didn’t spot the finish line and kept charging on.

The Slovenian came through the finish over a minute ahead of previous leader Tom Dumoulin, guaranteeing him the gold medal, but disappeared into the distance in an unusual ending at the Fuji Speedway.

Roglic eventually realised his mistake and was soon celebrating on the podium alongside silver medallist Dumoulin (Netherlands), who only returned to racing in June after several months away, and bronze medallist Rohan Dennis (Australia). Pre-race favourite Filippo Ganna (Italy) missed out on the podium.

The victory will help the 31-year-old banish memories of his haunting time trial collapse at last year’s Tour de France. Roglic had a healthy lead heading into the Tour’s final stage in 2020, but ran out of gas as compatriot Tadej Pogacar stormed to a shock win.

Here’s how a bizarre finale played out in the Eurosport commentary box between Matt Stephens and Michael Hutchinson.

Stephens: “This is incredible, this is an absolutely incredible time. We thought the time of Tom Dumoulin was going to be good – it is. But Primoz Roglic has torn that up and thrown it away.”

Hutchinson: “And he’s still going.”

Stephens: “Does he realise he’s finished? It was quite strange.”

Hutchinson: “That was a phenomenal effort.”

Stephens: “It’s quite an unusual finishing straight. It’s very difficult to see where things are, but I can assure you Roglic has finished.”

Finally, Roglic came to his senses and eased up after realising the gold was his.

“They’re going to need a net to stop him,” concluded Hutchinson.

