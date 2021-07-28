Primoz Roglic destroyed the field by over a minute as he took a stunning victory in the men’s time trial at Tokyo 2020.
The Slovenian overpowered the field to come home in 56:05.58 and banish memories of his haunting time trial collapse at last year’s Tour de France. Roglic had a healthy lead heading into the Tour’s final competitive stage in 2020, but ran out of gas as compatriot Tadej Pogacar stormed to a shock win.
Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, who only returned to racing in June after taking several months away from the sport, took a commendable silver ahead of Australia’s Rohan Dennis. Pre-race favourite Filippo Ganna of Italy missed out on the podium.
