Geraint Thomas says he has questioned what he has done wrong in a previous life after a crash forced him to abandon the Olympic road race.

The two-time gold medallist on the track collided with fellow Team GB rider Tao Geoghegan Hart, who had fallen just in front of him. The accident followed his crash at the Tour de France less than four weeks ago - when he dislocated his shoulder - and adds to his Olympic disappointment, having crashed at Rio 2016 when well placed to win a medal.

“I was just behind him (Geoghegan Hart) and just nowhere to go,” he told Eurosport.

“I should have tried to land on top of him, it would have softened my blow, but we were both on the deck - really unfortunate, just a freak accident.

“We were going pretty quick. I knew that I wasn’t bad, like broken something, but when you hit the floor at that sort of speed it’s never nice and it was on the same side as my shoulder when I did it in the Tour, so, luckily it stayed in.

“All the muscles and that were pretty tight and spasm and knocked myself about a bit, just a normal crash.

It’s just disappointing, after the Tour and everything looking to come here, change of scene and the GB team, just really motivated to try and get something out of it, so yeah for that to happen, I was just sat on the floor thinking ‘what have I done in a previous life?’.

Thomas has another chance to go for gold in the time trial on Wednesday and he is confident his body will hold up, despite admitting he was struggling to walk with an ankle injury and some problems with his back. But he says the disappointment of the past month has been difficult to take.

“So much time away from home, all the sacrifices you make, it was an 11 week block where I only saw my son and my wife for four days. It’s a lot of commitment and the diet and everything,” he said.

Let’s face it, I don’t enjoy eating rice and chicken and missing out on all the social occasions back home and a normal few beers with everyone. It’s been tough mentally, (I've) still got one more chance on Wednesday with the TT, so (I'll) just rest up now and hopefully get something out of that.

“The main two targets are what you dream about and they’re the ones where I’ve ended up on the floor. It is tough, but it is part of the sport, like life in general, you don’t always get what you deserve...just need to keep trying.

“My head’s all over the place at the minute. But after the Tour, the way that went, I was sat on the floor thinking ‘what is going on? Why?’ But that’s how it goes sometimes.”

