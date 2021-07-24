Sir Bradley Wiggins has hailed Richard Carapaz following the Ecuadorian's gold in the men’s road race at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Carapaz beat Wout van Aert and Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar by nearly a minute to reach the top of the Olympic podium.

Speaking after the race, Wiggins, who has won five Olympic gold medals and is in Japan for Eurosport, said that Carapas was “just too strong”.

Richard Carapaz of Team Ecuador celebrates winning the gold medal during the Men's road race at the Fuji International Speedway on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 24, 2021 in Oyama, Shizuoka, Japan. Image credit: Getty Images

“Attack, after attack, after attack, and then it whittled down to Brandon McNulty and Richard Carapaz ,” said Wiggins, reflecting on the men’s road race.

In the end Richard Carapaz proved to be too strong for Brandon McNulty who was swallowed up by the chasing group, of which Wout van Aert was clearly the strongest man.

“He was doing most of the chasing. It came back to 16 seconds at one point and then Richard Carapaz extended his lead to nearly a minute at the finish.

“The Tour de France winner just a week ago Tadej Pogacar almost beat Wout van Aert on the line for the silver medal but it wasn’t to be.

“Britain’s Adam Yates was in that group in the top 10 so a good day for everyone and a brilliant day for cycling fans.”

Team GB’s Geraint Thomas was forced to abandon the Olympic road race following a collision with fellow Team GB rider Tao Geoghegan Hart, who had fallen in front of him.

This accident is the Brit's second in less than four weeks - he dislocated his shoulder in a crash at the Tour de France - and adds to his Olympic disappointment; he also crashed at Rio 2016 when well placed to medal.

Thomas, and the rest of the GB team, has another chance to secure gold on Wednesday in the men’s individual time trial.

