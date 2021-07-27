Anna van der Breggen was pulled off her bike by an Olympic official during her final preparations for the time-trial event.
She and compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten were checking out the Fuji International Speedway course - but the Games officials apparently did not recognise the two stars.
Van der Breggen was unscathed despite the incident.
Tokyo 2020
Olympics Unlocked - Sir Bradley Wiggins on the time trial battle against the invisible opponent
It has not been the best week for her, coming after a defeat in the road race and the loss of her Olympic title.
She will be hoping to add Olympic gold to her world title in the time-trial discipline.
