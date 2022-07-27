Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) was involved in a scary incident on Stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes.

The Spanish national champion had already suffered multiple punctures when she was taken out by her own team car with just over 12km of the stage to go.

Ad

“Garcia has gone down,” exclaimed Marty MacDonald. “What a disastrous day for Mavi Garcia.”

Tour de France Femmes ‘Incredible ride!’ - Reusser storms to Stage 4 win 2 HOURS AGO

At first it was unclear as to the culprit of the serious-looking crash, but TV replays would confirm that it was a team car – her own – that had clipped her back wheel and sent her sprawling across the road.

“Not the car!” interjected Dani Rowe.

“The team car was just a little bit too close to the back of the group and she goes down,” added MacDonald.

Garcia immediately picked herself back up and got back on.

“I am just really glad to see her back on the bike,” added Rowe. “That could have been absolutely horrendous.”

Dani Christmas added that while Stage 4 – with its gravel sections – will have taken a physical demand on the riders, mental fatigue probably also played a role in the incident.

“We keep saying that the physical demands of this race are so high,” said Christmas. "It's also the mental fatigue that impacts the riders and also the sports directors in the car as well. Everybody is on the limit here.

“So yeah, we just really hope that everyone can stay safe.”

While Garcia had got back on her bike, MacDonald added that she was getting looked over by race doctors.

“The doctor's car you can see is with Garcia just to check her over. They'll just check her over and make sure she's okay.

“It is something you never want to see.”

The stage was won by Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) who produced a stunning ride to clinch the victory while Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) would retain her 16-second advantage over Silvia Persico (Valcar - Travel & Service) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon //SRAM Racing) in the general classification.

Garcia would come in 3'11" down on Reusser and now sits 11th on GC at 2'26" after starting the day in sixth 55 seconds in arrears of Vos.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Femmes Reusser storms to Stage 4 victory as Vos consolidates yellow jersey 3 HOURS AGO