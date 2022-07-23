In 2019, Louise Vardeman finished the Tour de France route to protest against the exclusion of women from cycling's showpiece event.

The British rider, founder of the InternationElles, led a group of female amateur riders through the entire 3,500km route one day ahead of the men's peloton.

Three years on and the inaugural Tour de France Femmes is set to get underway, with Vardeman now seen as a figurehead for women in the sport after her gruelling adventure.

Eurosport spoke exclusively to Vardeman as excitement builds ahead of the eight-stage race, which begins in Paris on Sunday.

Should the TDF Femmes aim to become a three-week Tour in the long-term?

I'm not sure a three-week tour is necessarily what's needed at the moment, because there is not enough depth in the female peloton.

I think they would struggle with just fitting three weeks in around the other races. The riders are definitely capable - if a bunch of amateur women can ride the Tour de France, with day jobs and kids, then the professionals definitely can.

I'm not sure they want that at the moment, either. That was something that was cropping up, as while we were riding, the pros we were in contact with said: “Hang on, be careful what you wish for. I don’t know if we want to ride three weeks of this stuff!”

So I don't know if it necessarily has to grow to three weeks. I think the current start of eight stages is great for now.

Do you feel short-changed given the route is limited to one corner of France?

Initially, yes. When I first watched the route announcement, I absolutely thought this is a Tour de north-east France, not a Tour de France.

But then when I looked at the different stages, it’s going to be exciting. As it's only eight days, there is not going to be any dwindling-around stages. The advantage of it being across a small area of France hopefully means people will get around to the different areas and support the riders on more than one stage.

Also, it will be less of a logistical nightmare to cover the event from a media perspective as well. So, while I was initially disappointed, I believe it's a really good way to start the Tour de France Femmes.

What's your views on the prize money? The total purse is €250,000, which is barely a tenth of the men’s race.

It’s a lot of money in some ways, and then not a lot in others. It’s great that it’s one of the biggest prize purses along with the Giro Donne for female racers.

The money is a fraction of what the men get, but this is a new race. What you also have to consider is that there are not as many stages compared to the men’s race. Therefore, there will be an argument that the women are not racing for as long, so they shouldn’t be paid as much. My hope is that as more sponsors get involved, the prize pot will increase as well.

Should the TDF Femmes run alongside the men's race on the same route or should it be left as a standalone event?

If it was at the same time, it might get absorbed into the men's race and some of it may be missed. People would just switch off because they'd already spent however many hours watching the men’s race, and then not want to keep watching the women's race on the same day.

Likewise, if it was on beforehand, they might not tune in until the men's race is on. So I think to give it a standalone status is actually probably the best way of doing it. I'm happy the way that it starts the same day the men's race finishes, and there’s no break afterwards to continue the momentum. People will be so excited having watched the men's race, which will make them want to watch the women's race.

