Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) looks set to add the Tour de France Femmes to her palmares, and she told Eurosport that is less a fulfilment of a dream and more the completion of a goal that she has set.

“I'm the kind of person that's not dreaming about things,” Van Vleuten began.

“I am the kind of person that is setting goals and who makes a plan to work towards then. But it's not that I'm dreaming of becoming an Olympic champion, or not dreaming about jerseys.

“I'm working towards a plan and then I enjoy the moment if it's there.”

The 39-year-old put the hammer down on the first climb of the day, the Petit Ballon, alongside Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx), and then soared away from her rival a kilometre from the top of the second climb of the day, the Col du Platzerwase.

The Movistar rider had a three-minute advantage as she crested the third climb of the day, the Grand Ballon, and finished the day 3’26” ahead of Vollering, who she now holds a 3’14” advantage over in the general classification ahead of Sunday’s final stage.

Stage 8 starts from Lure and contains three categorised climbs, culminating in the Super Planche des Belles Filles. However, the Dutchwoman says that the profile of the stage does not suit her style, so do not expect any the swashbuckling moves that define Stage 7.

“This one is a bit more for the puncheur - like Julian Alaphilippe, and I'm not really like that,” she added.

“I don't really need to attack for me the most important thing is yellow. I will not put on a show like yesterday."

