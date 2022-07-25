Tour de France Femmes 2022 - A finish for the puncheurs as Wiebes looks to defend yellow
Tour de France Femmes
Stage 2 | Flat | women | 25.07.2022
Live
In Progress
MeauxProvins
- Peloton+1:09
- Head of race4 Riders
ELISA BALSAMO PLAYS DOWN CHANCES
Interestingly, Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), speaking prior to the stage start, seemed convinced that today would not come down to a bunch sprint. She also suggests her form may not be quite where it was for the Giro Donne.
82.7KM TO GO
The peloton come back together, but a small group has been distanced and fights to make it back on..
83.6KM TO GO
Ellen van Dijk and Grace Brown (Trek-Segafredo) are really driving things on at the front of the bunch here, and the gap to the break has been slashed - it's down to 50 seconds.
84.3KM TO GO
Trek-Segafredo put in an injection of pace at the front of the bunch and the peloton is starting to fracture.
86KM TO GO
With 86.5km to go on today's stage, the breakaway have 1.34 over the peloton.
CATEGORY 4 CLIMB WON BY GERRITSE
They tackled the only categorised climb of the day, the category 4 Côte de Tigeaux, after just 15km of racing. Femke Gerritse won the two points available for the Queen of the Mountains competition and is now tied with current polka dot jersey wearer Femke Markus (Parkhotel Valkenburg)
FOUR-WOMAN BREAKAWAY
There is a breakaway of four riders today, they are as follows:
Marit Raaijmakers (Human Powered Health)
Sabrina Stultiens (Liv Racing Xstra)
Femke Gerritse (Parkhotel Valkenburg)
Rotem Gafinowitz (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad)
SPRINTERS LOOKING FOR ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY
Yesterday's sprint on the Champs-Élysées was won convincingly by Lorena Wiebes, with Marianne Vos in second place.
Other than Elisa Balsamo, there are plenty more sprinters who will hope to contest at the finish, should the bunch remain intact for a sprint, including Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ), Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) and Emma Norsgaard (Movistar).
There's the suggestion that crosswinds may have a part to play in today's proceedings. Teams without a sprinter, or perhaps GC teams, might look to exploit the weather conditions to force splits in the bunch.
It's the second flat stage of the race, after yesterday's criterium-style circuit race around Paris, which ended in a bunch sprint. There will be only one more after today, on Stage 5 - the rest of the week is either hilly or mountainous.
The sprinters' teams will be looking to position their fast women for the final showdown in Provins. There are plenty of contenders for the day's stage, including the current maillot jaune Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM).
The final kilometre kicks up steeply though, which may discount some of the purer sprinters. The likes of Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) will be eyeing this one up - however don't discount Wiebes, or World Champion Elisa Balsamo, (Trek-Segafredo), who have both proven their ability to will uphill.
Today's stage is 136.4km in length and begins in the town of Meaux, a few kilometres East of Paris in the department of Seine-et-Marne,
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
It's a flat stage today, but with a punchy finish into Provins, will Lorena Wiebes be able to hold onto the yellow jersey that she claimed with yesterday's stage win in Paris, or will one of the punchier sprinters get the better of her?