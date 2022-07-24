Tour de France Femmes Stage 1 LIVE - Vos? Wiebes? Balsamo? Which sprinter will claim the first yellow jersey on this most historic day?
Tour de France Femmes
Stage 1 | Flat | women | 24.07.2022
LORENA WIEBES - "THE WHOLE TEAM DESERVED THIS"
"I was quite relaxed before the start. We did everything as normal - we saw this as a normal race. Of course I was a bit nervous towards the final, but I’m really happy to finish this off."
"It’s amazing [to take the first yellow jersey]. I’m really really happy with this. I think the whole team deserved this, after the amazing season we already had. We are ready for the next one."
MARIANNE VOS - WIEBES "DESERVED" THE WIN
"My team did a perfect job from two laps out. They were already in front to keep me safe, to keep me out of trouble. Everything was perfect. When Lorena launched her sprint I couldn’t meet her speed. I think we did everything right."
STAGE 1 TOP 5
1. Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM)
2. Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma)
3. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)
4. Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra)
5. Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Movistar)
Coupled with the points she took at the first intermediate, the stage win takes Wiebes into the lead in the points competition as well as the general classification. Lotte Kopecky will wear the green jersey on her behalf tomorrow, as Wiebes wears yellow.
14:34
LORENA WIEBES WINS STAGE 1 OF THE TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES!
A furiously fast final kilometre, which saw Anna Henderson (Jumbo Visma) do absolutely everything she could to put Vos in position. The 35 year-old went first, long and to the right, while Wiebes headed left, off the wheel of team-mate Charlotte Kool. It was a drag race to the line between the two but in the end, the wide boulevard of the Champs Elysees allowed for a clean sprint, ensuring it was the fastest rider in the world that won it.
There was more than a bike length between them and Wiebes knew she'd won before crossing the line.
Lotte Kopecky finishes 3rd on the stage. The World Champion, Elisa Balsamo (Trek Segafredo) struggled to get going, possibly impeded, but finishes 7th.
14:32
FLAMME ROUGE - HERE WE GO
Jumbo Visma on the front for Vos. Can the greatest do it, or will it go to Balsamo or Wiebes?
14:31
3KM TO GO - VERHULST IS REABSORBED
She's not going to mug the peloton, but easily the best breakaway ride of the day. I't beginning to get chaotic, as Movistar string the peloton out.
14:28
CRASH - AMANDA SPRATT AND LAURA SUSSEMILCH
Happily both get back up reasonably quickly, but will be hard for them to get back on.
14:23
5KM TO GO - ONE LAST LAP AND VERHULST IS HOLDING OUT
Even as the sprinters teams begin to organise their trains in preparation for the finale, Verhulst has a lead of just under 30 seconds. She's costing them matches for sure, as her Le Col-Wahoo team-mates come to the front of the peloton to disrupt the chase.
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) takes a turn or two, safeguarding herself but also helping out her team-mate Emma Norsgaard.
14:20
10KM TO GO - VERHULST GIVING IT EVERYTHING AHEAD
Gladys Verhulst (Le Col-Wahoo), in the delightful blue and pink faded kit, is laying it down. Her tongue hangs out as she increases her lead to over 40 seconds, the biggest gap of any breakaway group so far. Given the peloton must be riding as fast as it has all day, that's got to be worth a combativity prize?
14:18
12.5KM TO GO - CRASH!
A concertinaeing in the back middle of the bunch causes Christine Majerus (SD Worx) and Alana Castrique (Cofidis) to hit the deck. Majerus looks merely frustrated but Castrique went down hard and has to abandon the race already.
14:15
AND SO IT STARTS...
‘Let’s go racing!’ – Historic moment as Tour de France Femmes gets underway
14:07
20KM TO GO - FEMKE MARKUS TAKES THE FIRST MOUNTAINS POINTS
With enough of a lead to hold off a charging peloton, Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT), Femke Markus (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Anne Dorthe Ysland (Uno-X) are free to compete for it among themselves. Markus goes for it, and there's nothing the other two can do. She punches the air with elation. Well done to her.
14:02
SCORES ON THE DOORS AT SPRINT 2
With Wiebes and Vos saving themselves for the final sprint, by my maths Alex Manly leads that competition from Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ceratizit WNT) and Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Team BikeExchange - Jayco).
1. Kopecky, 25 pts
2. Manly, 20 pts
3. Confalonieri, 17 pts
4. Roseman-Gannon, 15 pts
5. Williams, 13 pts
6. Frain, 11 pts
7. Lippert, 10 pts
8. Demay, 9 pts
9. Brown, 8 pts
10. Sierra, 7 pts
11. Chabbey, 6 pts
12. Niewiadoma, 5 pts
13. Patiño, 4 pts
14. Ludwig, 3 pts
15. Norsgaard, 2 pts
13:57
27KM TO GO - KOPECKY SNATCHES SPRINT TWO
Christie and Allin are swept up by a charging peloton, as the sprinters team lay down a long lead-out, with Ceratizit WNT putting the most riders onto it.
The SD Worx rider leaves it late, but laughs last, with a strong bike throw for the line. With that, the Belgian shows that she intends to target the green jersey. She's definitely the kind of Van Aert style all-rounder, who can win stages and compete on climbs as well.
13:49
33KM TO GO - LUNCHTIME
With just a lone rider off the front, the peloton isn't too concerned so take the opportunity to fuel, water and take on ice packs. It's a short race but very high intensity. The second intermediate sprint comes just after the end of this lap, as Henrietta Christie (Human Powered Health) tries for a long one.
13:42
40.8KM TO GO - HALFWAY!
Flew by, didn't it? Pauline Allin (Arkea) is now 20 seconds off the front, while another French team, (Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime) looks to get in on the action as well.
13:37
ALL OF THE POINTS
13:32
WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES LIVE
At the link below. Uninterrupted coverage of this historic race is also available to you via discovery+.Tour de France Femmes | Stage 1
13:27
46KM TO GO - VOS IS BOSS IN THE FIRST INTERMEDIATE SPRINT
The peloton isn't giving anything away for free. You'd think 40 seconds would be enough, but the increase in pace from Jumbo Visma, Ceratizit WNT and Team DSM evaporate the advantage of Newsom and Bredewold in just a few short kilometres.
Rather than being at the finishline, the sprint point comes 800 metres later. It looks like it's going to be a battle between Brennauer and Vos, but the German is caught napping, while Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) is happy to stick to her Dutch rival's wheel and come through for second place and 20 points.
25 points go to Marianne Vos.
13:20
54KM TO GO - MORGANE COSTON ON THE ATTACK
Eight laps to go and the Arkea rider looks to bridge across to the pair in the lead, who have a gap of just under 40 seconds. Leah Thomas (Trek Segafredo) is sharing responsibility with Jumbo Visma. The first intermediate sprint is one lap away.