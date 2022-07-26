Tour de France Femmes 2022 Stage 3 Live - Can Vos defend yellow on a hilly route to Epernay?
Tour de France Femmes
Stage 3 | Flat | women | 26.07.2022
THANKS FOR JOINING US
It's been an unmissable stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, thanks for joining us for what was a truly electrifying race.
Join us again tomorrow when the peloton takes on one of the most exciting stages of the Tour, including plenty of climbing and gravel sectors, from Troyes to Bar-Sur-Aube.
See you all then!
15:45
GRACE BROWN - FDJ-SUEZ-FUTUROSCOPE
Brown speaking after the race: 'After yesterday we had a lot of disappointment, and the atmosphere was we're gonna come back and fight, and turn everything around. It can't be any more perfect than Cecilie winning today. I'm so happy.'
'We knew that it was going to really kick off once we hit the steep climb with about 15km to go, we knew that we needed Cecilie up there and we wanted to get her in position before that.'
'She was the only one there after the climb but she rode a perfect final, and we knew this finish really suited her. We're all really proud.'
15:41
POST-RACE INTERVIEW - CECILIE UTTRUP LUDWIG
Cecilie is in tears as her interview begins. 'It feels like such a good comeback after a f****** s*** day yesterday, losing Marta. I just love how the team kept the fighting spirit. We knew today was a super good day and if I had the legs then I could try and go for the win and to actually do it and be a Tour de France stage winner, and in this jersey. It just doesn't get better.'
'I didn't come into the final corner in the best position but I just kept fighting, What a victory man. This is for the team. They kept believing in me. I love you guys.'
15:35
FDJ REDEMPTION
There was such a sense of redemption about this win. Cecilie was open about how bad stage 2 was for the team, and she channelled all of that into that final climb.
The world of cycling eagerly awaits the post-race interview from the smiling Danish champion, who is famous for her brilliant interviews.
15:33
UTTRUP LUDWIG'S ATTACK TIMED TO PERFECTION
The emotions are flowing now from Cecilie, and her team will be along shortly to celebrate with her. It means so much following such a shocker of a day yesterday.
She flew up that climb, launched her attack at the perfect moment and delivered incredible power to beat Vos to the line by a significant margin.
15:29
UTTRUP LUDWIG WINS THE STAGE
Niewiadoma launches early, Vos is on her tail. Moolman-Pasio follows too. Uttrup Ludwig launches and she's timed it to perfection! She takes the stage and after a terrible day yesterday, she's achieved redemption in incredible fashion.
What. A. Victory!
15:28
500M TO GO
Van Vleuten comes back onto the back of the group but her slip will not go unnoticed by the rest.
We are teeing up for the final climb to the finish line.
15:26
1.1KM TO GO - FINAL KILOMETRE APPROACHES
SD Worx are in great shape coming into this final with two riders - Vollering leads into the last 1.5km.
Niewiadoma remains in close contention with Vos currently sitting in third. Just 9 riders remain as the final approaches.
15:25
1.8KM TO GO - LEADERS PREPARE FOR FINALE
The leading group are split on the descent into Épernay, it's a steep descent and Niewiadoma leads the way, the Canyon//SRAM rider is looking in great shape so far this Tour.
15:24
3.6KM TO GO - ELB TAKES BONUS, VAN VLEUTEN DROPPED
The riders attack the climb, with Moolman-Pasio leading and Niewiadoma and Garcia in her wheel.
Niewiadoma takes over the lead, gritting her teeth up the final metres of the climb, but Longo Borghini comes through to take the bonus seconds.
Van Vleuten has been distanced! The Giro Donne winner is off the pace and struggling.
15:21
4.5KM TO GO - VOLLERING BACK IN TOUCH
Demi Vollering has made the catch and is back with this front group now.
The riders will take on Mont Bernon for precious bonus seconds before they head to the final sharp climb to the finish line in Épernay.
15:19
5.6KM TO GO - GC RIVALS FACE OFF
Discounting Vollering who is still a way back following her crash, the who's-who of this GC contest are among the leading group here.
Vollering has left Lippert behind to try and recoup some of the lost time. Lippert now rides with Elise Chabbey.
15:17
6.3KM TO GO - THE TWO GROUPS COME BACK TOGETHER
Kasia Niewiadoma does a last monster pull to bring the chasing group back to the leaders. Mavi Garcia is the first of this group of 11 to launch an attack but it's immediately neutralised.
Faulkner goes next but Vos reigns her back in.
15:16
7KM TO GO - SD WORX WAIT ON VOLLERING
Fascinating insight from the Team SD Worx team car, as Moolman Pasio is told not to ride in the front group, to allow Vollering to come back.
The gap is down to 11 seconds with Vollering back at 57 seconds.
15:14
8.5KM TO GO - YELLOW JERSEY CHASES
There's a lot of firepower in this chasing group but can they work together to close the gap? Vos, Niewiadoma, Uttrup Ludwig, Labous and Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) make up this chasing group.
They have clawed back a few seconds and are now at 13 seconds back.
Lippert and Vollering are 54 seconds behind the leading group.
15:11
10KM TO GO - GAME ON IN THE GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
The front group is five riders strong, with Elisa Longo Borghini set to gain the most in terms of the pre-race favourites. She was already in third position after yesterday's breakaway effort.
The other riders out front are Mavi Garcia, Silvia Persico, Annemiek Van Vleuten and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.
They maintain an 18 second gap over Vos and co.
12.3KM TO GO - PERSICO SET FOR YELLOW JERSEY AS IT STANDS
The Vos group is now 18 seconds behind the leading group, which includes Silvia Persico of Valcar Travel & Service - the rider who would go into the yellow jersey, should the gap remain as it is.
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM)) joins the chasing group.
15:07
13KM TO GO - GC CONTENDERS SEPARATED
As a result of the incidents, the elite group is split, with Longo Borghini, Van Vleuten and Garcia in the front group, and Vos and Uttrup Ludwig chasing, with Team DSM's Juliette Labous.
15:06
14.4KM TO GO - VOLLERING AND LIPPERT CRASH
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) attacks taking a small group of the leaders with her but she falls! Liane Lippert (Team DSM) goes with her, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) just manages to avoid it.
Nightmare for Vollering who was looking strong and ready to assert her dominance.
'Exactly the same point' - Vollering and Lippert in copycat crash
15:04
15.6KM TO GO - MOOLMAN-PASIO AND VAN VLEUTEN EXCEL ON CLIMB
Van Vleuten looks strong on this climb. She rides her own pace but is comfortable.
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) attacks and she makes an impact, distancing Mavi Garcia (UAE-Team-ADQ), Cecilie Uttrup-Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) and Marianne Vos.