Tour de France Femmes 2022 Stage 6 LIVE - Another one for Wiebes? Can Vos take yellow into the mountains?
Tour de France Femmes
Stage 6 | Flat | women | 29.07.2022
Live
In Progress
Saint-Dié-des-VosgesRosheim
- Peloton+1:14
- Head of race14 Riders
14:23
36KM TO GO - BASTIANELLI OR PERSICO FOR TODAY?
The Italian and the American's teams are the ones most concerned with keeping the break within reach (though largely because they were the ones with the best placed riders in the overall to miss out on the break. Marta Bastianelli is targeting the stage win, while Silvia Persico will be hoping to dispense with Marianne Vos on the final climb. If she gets a decent gap and carries it onto the descent, she could ride herself into yellow.
14:13
44KM TO GO - 25 POINTS TO DRONOVA
Tamara Dronova (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad) is the most eager out of the breakaway to give her 43 points and rocket her way up the standings. The not-Russian rider is now nudging the top ten in that competition, but still about 180 points behind Marianne Vos, who leads it.
14:04
51KM TO GO - BREAK'S LEAD JUST OVER ONE MINUTE
As the stage approaches its final 50, despite the best efforts of Uno X, the bunch have a good grip on proceedings.
We're approaching the intermediate sprint, all the points of which will be swallowed up by the breakers, meaning no contest is expected between Vos and Wiebes.
13:48
61KM TO GO - THE COTE DE GRENDELBRUCH
Averaging 8% over 1.2km, it's the only category 3 climb of the stage. Former hour record holder Jos Lowden once again breaks out in search of the points, takes them efficiently, before easing up and waiting for her breakaway companions.
That puts Lowden in second place in the QOM competition, just four points behind Femke Gerritse.
13:33
70KM TO GO - THE SECOND CLIMB OF THE DAY
The Côte de Klingenthal is another category 4.
The points go to:
1. Jos Lowden (Uno X Pro Cycling) 2 points
2. Marie Le Net (FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope) 1 point
Valcar Travel & Service, having missed the move, have put their riders to work on the front. The American team have designs on taking the yellow jersey for Silvia Persico today, and a big break going to the finish is not going to help them there.
13:26
74KM TO GO - BREAK EXTENDS LEAD TO 1'30
And they are...
Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar), Christine Majerus (SD Worx), Marie Le Net (FDJ Suez Futuroscope), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), Franziska Koch (Team DSM), Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon//Sram), Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco), Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT), Laura Smulders (Liv Racing Xstra), Katrin Hammes (EF Education-Tibco-SVB), Jesse Vandenbulcke (Le Col-Wahoo), Joscelin Lowden (Uno-X) and Tamara Dronova (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad).
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) is best placed in GC at 3'15 behind the yellow jersey of Marianne Vos.
13:18
82KM TO GO - 14 RIDERS OFF THE FRONT
And the bunch seem satisfied with the composition of the group, slowing down to quickly allow them to grow their lead to 30 seconds.
13:10
86KM TO GO - ELB IS BACK IN THE BUNCH
And would like to distance herself from reports that she went the wrong way. Unlike yesterday...
‘Could have been avoided’ – Rowe on Longo Borghini final corner gaffe
VAN VLEUTEN FEELING 'RELIEVED' TO HAVE GOTTEN OVER HER STOMACH BUG
It will be a remarkable recovery if she's well and truly over it. If you discount Marianne Vos, as the Dutch rider effectively has herself, the illness cost AVV less than a minute on one of her GC rivals, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo). The three riders ahead of Van Vleuten are at an advantage of no more than 30 seconds.
‘Relieved’ - Van Vleuten ‘feels normal again’ after stomach bug
12:53
96KM TO GO - ELISA LONGO BORGHINI DROPPED
The Trek-Segafredo rider is the biggest name victim of a split in the peloton and is having to fight to chase back on. Team-mate Leah Thomas drops back to help her.
12:52
CAN VOS TAKE YELLOW ALL THE WAY TO THE PLANCHES DES BELLES FILLES?
"Wearing yellow is fantastic, but we know what is coming up in the final weekend."
Let's take that as a "probably not" then.
‘You have to be realistic’ – Vos on yellow jersey dream as mountains loom
12:43
110KM TO GO - FIRST QOM POINTS TO MAAIKE BOOGAARD
The UAE Team ADQ rider takes her first two points of the Tour de France Femmes. Femke Gerritse (Parkhotel Valkenburg) takes the second point on offer, and now leads that competition with 9 points from Coralie Demay (St Michel - Auber93) on 5.
'PEOPLE SHOULD TUNE IN' - CECILIE UTTRUP LUDWIG
‘People should tune in!’ – Uttrup Ludwig’s rallying cry ahead of the mountains
12:34
117KM TO GO - FIRST CLIMB IS THE COL D'URBEIS
At 7km in length, averaging 2.5%, they'll barely notice the category 4 ascent. The steep descent on the other side means summit could provide a springboard for some.
IS LORENA WIEBES THE FASTEST WOMAN CYCLING HAS EVER SEEN?
With 17 wins this season, more than any other rider in either WorldTour, Katy Madgwick thinks she might be.
Lorena Wiebes: The undisputed queen of speed
12:07
129KM TO GO - 125 RIDERS STILL IN THE RACE
Three non-starters - Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT), Eleonora Gasparrini (Valcar - Travel & Service) and Marjolein Van’t Geloof (Le Col-Wahoo) - take us to a total of 19 abandonments so far.
We are underway in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.
12:05
HUMAN POWERED HEALTH DOWN TO FIVE
After Barbara Malcotti was disqualified yesterday for receiving ‘irregular assistance’ from her team car. Eurosport pundit Dani King described the punishment as "harsh."
‘Pretty harsh’ – Was Malcotti’s disqualification unfair?
11:46
BREAKAWAY OR BUST?
It's a beautiful day in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges: Not too hot, not too humid, not especially windy. Perfect conditions for a relaxed roll through the Vosges. Will the big sprinters teams keep the escapees on a tight leash, or will they leave the breakers to their fun, ahead of two daunting stages in the mountains?
Image credit: Eurosport