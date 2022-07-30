The Tour de France Femmes Stage 7 LIVE - Will we see Annemiek van Vleuten soar on the first of two massive days in the mountains?
Tour de France Femmes
Stage 7 | Mountain | women | 30.07.2022
Not started
SélestatLe Markstein
12:42
HERE. WE. GO
12:42
HELLO AND WELCOME
To what promises to be a colossal considerable enormous huge heavyweight hulking humongous husky immense jumbo mammoth massive mondo monster oversize packed day at the Tour de France Femmes.
Is this the stage where the race will be blown sky high? All signs - by which I mean the stage profile below - point to yes...
How many riders will even make it to the top of all three climbs, let alone be in a position to contest them?
