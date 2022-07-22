The Tour de France Femmes gets underway this weekend, with 24 teams set to compete in what will be the showpiece event of the season.

With a fair few team leaders making no secret of their desire for yellow, who has the strongest line-up for the inaugural eight-stage event?

There are plenty of big names, improving youngsters and ones to watch so here is a blow-by-blow account of who has made the cut for the Tour de France Femmes.

WorldTeams

BikeExchange-Jayco

Kristen Faulkner

Alexandra Manly

Ruby Roseman-Gannon

Ane Santesteban

Amanda Spratt

Urska Zigart

The team had a great Giro, winning the Queen of the Mountains jersey along with two stage wins. Australia's Amanda Spratt climbed strongly in the early stages of that one before being knocked out by a bout of Covid-19, so she’ll have a point to prove in the Tour as long as she’s back to full fitness.

She’s joined by countrywomen Alexandra Manly and Ruby Roseman-Gannon, who at least won’t be too fazed if the current European heatwave continues. Kristen Faulkner, Ane Santesteban and Urska Zigart also get the nod, with Faulkner briefly wearing the pink jersey in the Giro before taking the aforementioned Queen of the Mountains. The American and Spratt make a formidable line-up.

Kit: Whites into pinks and blues. Underwhelming.

Canyon-Sram Racing

Alena Amialiusik

Elise Chabbey

Tiffany Cromwell

Kasia Niewiadoma

Soraya Paladin

Pauliena Rooijakkers

The German team have two leaders in their squad in the form of Kasia Niewiadoma and Pauliena Rooijakkers. Niewiadoma is arguably in the better form, with top 10 finishes in Strade Bianche, Amstel Gold Race, Liege–Bastogne–Liege and the Tour of Flanders this season.

They have the experience of Tiffany Cromwell and Alena Amialiusik to draw on, plus the talent of Elise Chabbey and Soraya Paladin. Expect Chabbey to go for a stage win if she isn't needed on team duties.

Kit: Bubble gum meets speed.

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

Letizia Borghesi

Krista Doebel-Hickok

Veronica Ewers

Kathrin Hammes

Emily Newsom

Magdeleine Vallieres Mill

Dragons. Dragons are on the team’s kit this year, as they continue their collaboration with Palace Skateboards, already winning the hypothetical award for the hippest jerseys. There are three Americans on the team, Emily Newsom, Veronica Ewers and Krista Doebel-Hickok, and they are joined by the experience of Kathrin Hammes along with the youthful Letizia Borghesi and Magdeleine Vallieres.

Stage wins will be the aim, and getting riders in the breakaways so the kit can get plenty of airtime.

Kit: Dragons. Did we mention dragons?

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Grace Brown

Marta Cavalli

Vittoria Guazzini

Marie Le Net

Evita Muzic

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig

FDJ ride in the colours of France, and will be going for glory with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Marta Cavalli leading their line-up. Cavalli finished second in the Giro and has hit form just at the right moment. The pair will be supported by Italian Vittoria Guazzini, along with two Frenchwomen in Evita Muzic and Jade Wiel who will want to make an impression on home soil, even if it is in the role of domestique. Australian Grace Brown completes the team, who are going for the biggest prize.

Kit: As French as it gets.

Human Powered Health

Nina Buijsman

Henrietta Christie

Antri Christoforou

Barbara Malcotti

Marit Raaijmakers

Lily Williams

Another American team, Human Powered Health Women – there's a mouthful for the commentators to enjoy – have a multi-cultural line up. Lily Williams is the obligatory American on the team, and she is joined by two Dutch riders in Nina Buijsman and Marit Raaijmakers, Henrietta Christie (NZL), Antri Christoforou (CYP), and Barbara Malcotti (ITA).

The team have only been racing in the top tier of the sport this season and have the distinction of being the first team to see their women’s unit promoted to the World Tour ahead of the men’s.

Kit: Bright and certainly not understated.

Jumbo-Visma

Anna Henderson

Coryn Labecki

Riejanne Markus

Noemi Rüegg

Karlijn Swinkels

Marianne Vos

Their jersey has already had plenty of airtime in the men’s race, and has divided the crowd. The Dutch team have opted to draw influence from three of their most famous artists in the design, and it’s... interesting. It’s likely to get even more airtime in the Tour de France Femmes with Marianne Vos spearheading their assault.

Can the great rider add a green jersey to her lengthy list of accomplishments? She has quite the supporting line up, with Coryn Labecki, Riejanne Markus, Noemi Ruegg, Karlijn Swinkels and Anna Henderson on board.

The team will be looking for stage wins after a very decent Tour de France effort (thus far).

Kit: It’s called The Masterpiece for a reason.

Liv Racing Xstra

Rachele Barbieri

Valerie Demey

Thalita De Jong

Jeanne Korevaar

Silke Smulders

Sabrina Stultiens

The Dutch team are no longer the force they were, but instead are rebuilding. They have four Dutch riders in the squad – Jeanne Korevaar, Sabrina Stultiens, Silke Smulders and Thalita De Jong – with Smulders a nod to the future at just 21 years old. They are joined by Rachele Barbieri and Valerie Demey, and will be hoping to get riders into breakaways.

Kit: Flower based camo is the vibe.

Movistar

Aude Biannic

Sheyla Gutierrez

Emma Norsgaard

Paula Andrea Patino

Arlenis Sierra

Annemiek van Vleuten

Annemiek van Vleuten leads the team, fresh from her victory in the Giro. The team say they are riding with the pressure off as a result – but believe that at your peril. Van Vleuten is one of the heavy favourites for the yellow jersey, and will need all the support her team mates can give her if she’s to conquer an incredibly strong field.

Helping her charge will be Emma Norsgaard, who is one to watch in the sprints, Aude Biannic, Arlenis Sierra, Sheyla Gutierrez and Paula Andrea Patino.

Kit: Iconic.

SD Worx

Lotte Kopecky

Christine Majerus

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio

Marlen Reusser

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak

Demi Vollering

Team SD Worx have a line up absolutely stacked with talent, with a fair amount of experience in the mix too. Lotte Kopecky is having a brilliant season, while Demi Vollering is having an equally incredible year. The team will fight on two fronts: for the Belgian in the sprints and for the Dutchwoman in the maillet jaune fight.

But make no mistake: the team are here for the yellow jersey. If Vollering suffers any early misfortune, expect the team to switch focus to stage wins with Chantel van den Broek-Blaak capable of still playing a part. Talented duo Marlen Reusser and Ashleigh Moolman are also riding in support.

Kit: Another pink and purple number, but when you have this much talent, you still stand out.

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad

Caroline Baur

Hannah Buch

Tamara Dronova-Balabolina

Rotem Gafinovitz

Petra Stiasny

Olga Zabelinskaya

The Swiss team haven’t quite set the cycling world alight in 2022 – their first year on the WorldTour. Their leaders will be Caroline Baur and Hannah Buch, with support from Rotem Gafinovitz, Olga Zabelinskaya, Tamara Dronova-Balabolina and Petra Stiasny.

This year has been all about experience and rebuilding, so don’t judge them on results just yet.

Kit: Not very Swiss, but still a decent effort.

Team DSM

Pfeiffer Georgi

Liane Lippert

Franziska Koch

Charlotte Kool

Juliette Labous

Lorena Wiebes

Another team with a strong line-up, what can DSM do in the Tour? Pfeiffer Georgi is the next great British hope, and has been highly praised by Lizzie Deignan. She’s riding as a domestique for the sprinter Lorena Wiebes, who achieved the incredible feat of winning four stages out of six at the Baloise Ladies Tour. The Dutch rider lost the overall win thanks to two time trials – the only stages she didn’t win. The early flat stages should suit her strengths.

Juliette Labous is the other rider in the line up to keep an eye on, the French climber likely to chase a stage win later in the week. Liane Lippert and Floortje Mackaij will also be in situ.

Kit: Go faster stripes. Which they do. Often.

Trek-Segafredo

Elisa Balsamo

Audrey Cordon-Ragot

Elisa Longo Borghini

Leah Thomas

Shirin van Anrooij

Ellen van Dijk

Another team stacked with talent, Trek-Segafredo are backing Elisa Longo Borghini as their GC rider. She has Elisa Balsamo riding in support when not pursuing stage wins on the flat, with Frenchwoman Audrey Corden-Ragot in great form after her recent podium at the Baloise Ladies Tour.

Speaking of, that event was won by Ellen van Dijk thanks to her time trialling prowess. She’ll prove another strong supporting rider for Longo Borghini, so expect to see her at the front of the peloton pulling hard. Shirin van Anrooij completes their line up.

Kit: All about the streamlined blue.

UAE Team ADQ

Marta Bastianelli

Sofia Bertizzolo

Maaike Boogaard

Eugenia Bujak

Erica Magnaldi

Mavi Garcia

UAE Team ADQ have Marta Bastianelli in their line-up, the experienced Italian woman having been there or thereabouts in most of the classics. She’ll be riding in support of Mavi Garcia, who hasn’t quite had the season she would have hoped for. But she is a former Giro winner who can climb, and could be one to keep an eye on in the GC stakes.

Along with Bastianelli, Maaike Boogaard, Erica Magnaldi, Eugenia Bujak and Sofia Bertizzolo are in the starting line-up in those distinctive yellow and purple jerseys.

Kit: Yellows into pinks and purples, rather reminiscent of a trendy cocktail.

Uno-X Pro Cycling

Hannah Barnes

Julie Leth

Joss Lowden

Hannah Ludwig

Mie Bjorndal Ottestad

Anne Dorthe Ysland

The Norwegian team have two Brits in their line up in the form of Hannah Barnes and Joscelin Lowden. Another team making their debut this season on the WorldTour, they have two Norwegians in the team and one Dane.

Expect to see some of Julie Leth, Hannah Ludwig, Anne Dorthe Ysland and Mie Bjorndal Ottestad trying to get into breaks as they continue to grow as a team.

Kit: Yellow, red and yet not Spanish. The white has gone AWOL.

Continental teams

AG Insurance-NXTG

Julia Borgström

Anya Louw

Ilse Pluimers

Gaia Masetti

Lone Meertens

Ally Wollaston

Another Dutch team, who will likely be hunting stage victories. With a big name sponsor and a partnership with Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, AG are a team who have plans for the future. They aim to bring on youngsters and produce future winners with Lone Meertens the oldest in their line-up at 24.

Ally Wollaston, Julia Borgstrom, Anya Louw, Ilse Pluimers and Gaia Masetti make up the team, all of whom were born in the early noughties.

Kit: Exactly what the name suggests, a broker’s best suit.

Arkea Pro Cycling Team

Pauline Allin

Yuliia Biriukova

Morgane Coston

Amandine Fouquenet

Anais Morichon

Greta Richioud

A French team at the Tour de France? Surely there will be fireworks. It’s another squad of youngsters with Amanda Fouquenet one to watch as a former junior French cyclo-cross champion who won the elite version in 2021.

Morgane Coston, Greta Richioud, Yuliia Biriukova, Anais Morichon and Pauline Allin are also on the start list, with Allin having won the team’s first ever victory back in 2020 at the Tour de l’Ardeche.

As the only Ukrainian in the field, Biriukova is likely to get a fair few cheers on the road.

Kit: 50 shades of red.

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

Sandra Alonso

Laura Asencio

Lisa Brennauer

Maria Giulia Confalonieri

Marta Lach

Kathrin Schweinberger

One of the Continental teams, six riders are confirmed for Ceratizit-WNT, who have opted to target both sprints and the hilly stages as they chase individual victories.

There are six nationalities on show with Laura Asencio riding on home soil. She’s joined by Maria Giulia Confalonieri (ITA), Sandra Alonso (ESP), Kathrin Schweinberger (AUT), Marta Lach (POL) and Lisa Brennauer (GER).

Kit: Power blue with red sleeves. Think jockey.

Cofidis

Martina Alzini

Victoire Berteau

Alana Castrique

Valentine Fortin

Rachel Neylan

Sandra Lévénez

A name synonymous with cycling, in 2022 Confidis finally launched a women’s team and it didn’t take long for experience and talent to flock their way. Rachel Neylan is one to watch, although she has yet to show too much this season.

Joining the Aussie in the line up are three Frenchwomen - Valentine Fortin, Victoire Berteau and Sandra Levenez - along with Martina Alzini (ITA) and Alana Castrique (ESP).

Kit: White with shades of deep red. Classic.

Le Col Wahoo

Lizzie Holden

Eva van Agt

Jesse Vandenbulcke

Maika van der Duin

Majolein van 't Geloof

Gladys Verhulst

The British team has plenty of French roots, not least with its sporting director, Nicolas Marche. Elizabeth Holden is the only British rider in the team this year though, with plenty of Dutch talent in the ranks. Marjolein van 't Geloof, Maike ven der Duin and Eva van Agt are joined by Jesse Vandenbulcke and Gladyds Verhulst.

Kit: Trendy, in a pastel tie-dye way.

Parkhotel Valkenburg

Mischa Bredewold

Nicole Frain

Femme Gerritse

Femke Markus

Quinty Schoens

Anne van Rooijen

The Dutch Continental team is made up of five Dutchwomen and one Aussie. Nicola Frain is the odd one out, as Mischa Bredewold, Anne van Rooijen, Femke Markus, Femke Gerritse and Quinty Schoens are all set to take to the start line in Paris.

Riding for experience more than anything, the team is still rebuilding as they seek a new leader after 10 consecutive years on the tour. The Dutch contingent at this year’s race is incredibly vast – but Parkhotel Valkenburg just can’t compete with SD Worx and DSM to keep hold of the biggest names.

Kit: Interesting triangular accents, not out of place in a powerpoint presentation.

Plantur-Pura

Julie De Wilde

Kim De Baat

Sanne Cant

Yara Kastelijn

Christina Schweinberger

Laura Sussemilch

Riding in a distinctive blue with pink touches, Plantur-Pura are the biggest team on the circuit and have plenty of riders to choose from. In the end they plumped for Yara Kastelijn as their best hope, supported by Kim de Baat, Laura Subemilch, Julie de Wilde, Christina Schweinberger and Sanne Cant.

With a rich history in cyclo-cross as well as recent track success for Subemilch, Plantur-Pura are a multi-faceted team. But will they be out-gunned on the road? Nothing from them so far this season indicates they will be in the reckoning come the final mountain stages.

Kit: Dignified and classy, it’s the Alpine of the cycling world.

Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime

Noemie Abgrall

Severine Eraud

India Grangier

Natalie Grinczer

Frances Janse van Rensberg

Maeva Squiban

Supported and partnered by Stade Rochelais rigby club, can the women in yellow and black achieve success on the roads of Northern France? They are a young team, led by the experienced Severine Eraud. She’ll be calling tactics, but as for stage wins – that will be down to the likes of India Grangier and Noemie Abgrall.

Maeva Squiban, Frances Janse van Rensburg and Brit Natalie Grinczer make up the team.

Kit: Think wasps on bikes.

St Michel-Auber 93

Alison Avoine

Sandrine Bideau

Simone Boilard

Coralie Demay

Barbara Fonseca

Margot Pompanon

Don’t let the Dutch orange fool you – St Michel-Auber 93 are French with five home riders out of six. The odd woman out is Simone Boilard, who despite being just 21 years old, is having a breakout season. She’s one to watch for sure, and the rest of the team consists of Sandrine Bideau, Barbara Fonseca, Alison Avoine, Coralie Demay and Margot Pompanon.

Kit: It’s bright, it’s orange and it belongs to France.

Valcar-Travel & Service

Olivia Baril

Chiara Consonni

Elena Camilla Gasparrini

Silvia Persico

Ilaria Sanguineti

This time round it is Olivia Baril who is the odd one out, the Canadian finding herself surrounded by Italians for the Tour de France Femmes. Ilaria Sanguineti, Alice Maria Arzuffi, Silvia Persico, Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini and Chiara Consonni make up the rest of the team.

Valcar launched the career of both Elisa Balsamo and Marta Cavalli and often punches about its weight as a Continental team. They often finish the season in the top-12 and had Persico come home in the top 10 of the Giro. She’s the one to watch next week.

Kit: Distinctive deep pink, and eye-catching.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

