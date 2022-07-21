“People are not ready” for the impact of the inaugural Tour de France Femmes, according to Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo).

Starting from Paris and ending with an epic summit finish, the eight-day race has a bit of everything as the women’s peloton races across the roads, cobbles and mountains of north-east France.

Ad

“To be a woman in cycling you have to be crazy,” Cordon-Ragot says on the latest Power of Sport episode.

Tour de France Femmes Warner Bros. Discovery to supercharge coverage of women's cycling with Tour de France Femmes 16 HOURS AGO

“You don’t do it for glory, you don’t do it for money. You do it because you love suffering on your bike and what it offers in terms of adrenaline and going beyond yourself.

Cordon-Ragot grew up watching the legendary Bernard Hinault, a five-time winner at the Tour, and says she also has “character” like her fellow Breton to star at a Grand Tour.

The 32-year-old is likely to operate as a super domestique to Elisa Longo Borghini in the mountains and Elisa Balsamo on the flat terrain.

“I believe that the fact I was born in Brittany helped me in my career. You have this identity that is transmitted to you when you’re born, and that you then have to defend. I believe I was given a mission as a Breton,” she said.

“When I had that first bike, for me the important thing was to compete on the weekend and win. The adrenaline I felt, even at a young age, when you cross the line and are applauded was something that blew me away and that today pushes me to continue.

“I’ve grown up with this image of Bernard Hinault. I can still remember putting a tape in the video player and watching his killer instinct in action. I’ve grown up with that. I was born with it. I used to say that being Breton, you have character. I don’t think I’m wrong. I have character - good or bad, I don’t know, but I certainly have character.”

Cordon-Ragot believes interest will soar in women’s cycling after the first Tour de France Femmes and hopes her father will come to watch.

“You’re given a salary to ride a bike. That was a turning point in my head to tell myself, I am a professional cyclist, and I can say as much when I’m asked,” she continued.

“We are entering an era that we’ve never witnessed as female athletes, and that we’ve never witnessed in women’s sport. I’m going to be part of that.

“We’re going to put women’s sport on the national TV channel with girls on bikes. Riding at 40kmh, climbing hills that we’ve only seen men on. I believe people are not ready because they were not ready at Paris-Roubaix [in 2021]. When I see the number of people convinced after Paris-Roubaix, I tell myself that the numbers will triple, or more. People are not expecting the show we will offer.

“My father doesn’t often say that he’s proud of me, but I think I can see it in his eyes. I hope he’ll be at the start and I’ll do my best to make sure he is. He doesn’t often come to races as he thinks it’s bad luck. If I get to see the same level of satisfaction and pride as I did when I won the French road racing championship, it’ll be another victory for me.”

The Tour de France Femmes starts on Sunday.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Femmes Vos withdraws from Giro Donne to focus on Tour de France Femmes 07/07/2022 AT 13:25