Danish national champion Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig won in dominant fashion on stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, 24 hours after the day from hell wreaked havoc on her team, FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope.

There was a sense of redemption about the Uttrup Ludwig’s ride, as she showed her strength to remain with a late breakaway of leading contenders, before powering up the finishing strait in Épernay.

She finished just ahead of Marianne Vos (team Jumbo-Visma), who retains the yellow jersey for a second day.

The stage started as it meant to go on in Reims, beginning in explosive fashion with early attacks from key players including Ellen Van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) and Vos herself, who almost managed to break free from the peloton after just over 10km had elapsed in the race.

While riders tried to get away an early breakaway was never on the cards, and the bunch remained relatively intact for almost 80km, on a day of two halves, with the majority of the climbing in the latter half.

The first and second categorised climbs of the day may have been separated by over 50km, but the action was almost identical, with Femke Gerritse of Parkhotel Valkenburg beating Elise Chabbey of Canyon//SRAM to the points on both occasions, and bagging the polka dot Queen of the Mountains jersey in the process, taking it from previous holder and Gerritse’s team mate, Femke Markus.

It was following this second climb that the attacking began in earnest. Canyon//SRAM’s Alena Amialiusik broke clear of the bunch and quickly built up a lead, riding solo all the way to the final climb despite the best efforts of a number of other riders to join her.

The third category Côte de Mutigny presented the sternest test of the day and as predicted, the race lit up on its leg-breaking slopes, as an elite group of mostly GC hopefuls took on gradients of up to 18% to pull clear of the bunch.

Demi Vollering of SD Worx was first over the top of the climb, but less than a kilometre later she was taken out of the race briefly as she slid out on a corner and came off her bike, along with Team DSM’s Liane Lippert.

The impact of the climb caused the elite group to split in two, with Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) the riders with the most to gain, as the yellow jersey, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM) and Uttrup Ludwig fought to close the gap in the second group.

Vollering made it back to the group with exceptional efficiency and the elite group came back together heading into the climb of Mont Bernon, where Longo Borghini just pipped Niewiadoma to take three bonus seconds.

The excruciating final climb up to the line saw the group fracture with Van Vleuten dropped, and Moolman Pasio and Vos coming to the fore along with Kasia Niewiadoma.

It was Uttrup Ludwig though, who took the win. Timing her attack to perfection, she stormed past Vos in the final 50m to cross the line first and give her team something to celebrate after a terrible day on stage 2. She gave a characteristically emotional interview after the stage, and moves into the top ten on GC as a result of her outstanding ride.

Van Vleuten was able to claw her way back to the group and minimise her losses. The Giro Donne winner revealed after the race she had been suffering from a stomach bug, which had caused her to struggle on yesterday’s stage. She moves into 9th on GC.

Marianne Vos continues to lead, from Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service) and Niewiadoma, who sit 2nd and 3rd in the overall standings, both tied on 16 seconds behind the leader.

