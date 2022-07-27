Cycling

Tour de France Femmes highlights: Punctures galore as Marlen Reusser powers to win and Marianne Vos retains yellow

On another thrilling day of racing at the Tour de France Femmes, Marlen Reusser produced the goods to take a very fine victory on Stage 4. While the day certainly belonged to Reusser, it was also another impressive showing from Marianne Vos in the yellow jersey as she came through in fifth ahead of a bunch that had emerged in what turned out to be a sprint to the line.

00:05:27, 33 minutes ago