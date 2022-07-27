Stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes is not one for the faint-hearted as sections of gravelly unpaved roads await the peloton.

The pack may well stay together until the halfway stage when the Cote de Celles-sur-Ource could prove the best location for a break to form, with the white chalky roads set to provide a stunning backdrop to what should be an entertaining stage.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) won Strade Bianche Donne earlier this season and it is that one day race that may well be in the back of a few rider’s minds as they negotiate the tough route to Bar-sur-Aube - although a flat last couple of kilometres could lead to a finish every bit as thrilling as anything the week has to offer. Still, it will be hard-pressed to match the thrilling finale to Stage 3 - and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig's post-race interview...

"It's going to be brutal," says Eurosport expert Adam Blythe.

"We have gravel and we have a lot of it so it is going to be entertaining. The last section, only with 20km to go, is right at the top of a climb so it is going to be awful.

"It's a very windy region, so when you get on top of these hills the wind can blow down and just cause crosswinds."

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Former Dutch rider Iris Slappendel will be taking to the back of a motorbike, while Laura Meseguer and Manon Lloyd will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

Tour de France Femmes 2022: The route for inaugural eight-stage extravaganza

WHEN IS STAGE 4?

WHEN IS STAGE 4?

Tune in from 13:00-16:00 BST on Wednesday July 27 to watch Stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+.

STAGE 4 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

