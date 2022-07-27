Over the halfway mark and Stage 5 is both the longest of the Tour de France Femmes and, interestingly, longer than the designated maximum distance for women’s races set by the UCI.

It’s a flat stage and one for the sprinters - although there are a few small bumps to contend with en route to Saint-Die-des-Vosges. The men’s race has started there before, with Peter Sagan winning on that day back in 2019 although he had to contend with the nearby Vosges Mountains on his way to victory.

There will be no such climbing for the women - that is very much reserved for the next few days. Instead, the sprinters could get one final chance to fight it out in a bunch finish.

On an epic day of racing, Reusser raced clear in brilliant and convincing fashion with a solo break to take the triumph with Evita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) a full 1'24" behind.

Vos put in another fine performance in the yellow jersey. She was 1'40" back from Reusser and managed to storm clear from a bunch that included Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx), winner of this year’s Strade Bianche.

It was a stage that had been hyped to epic proportions among fans and in the media as the stage when the GC battle would ignite, but on a day beset with mechanicals for key players and with tension high in the peloton, there was very little change in the overall standings.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Former Dutch rider Iris Slappendel will be taking to the back of a motorbike, while Laura Meseguer and Manon Lloyd will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

WHEN IS STAGE 5?

Tune in from 13:00-16:15 BST on Thursday July 28 to watch Stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+.

STAGE 5 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

