Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) produced a stunning ride to clinch the Stage 4 victory while Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) edged a bunch sprint behind in the yellow jersey.

On an epic day of racing, Reusser raced clear in brilliant and convincing fashion with a solo break to take the triumph with Evita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) a full 1'24" behind.

Ad

Vos put in another fine performance in the yellow jersey. She was 1'40" back from Reusser and managed to storm clear from a bunch that included Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx), winner of this year’s Strade Bianche.

Tour de France Femmes ‘Incredible ride!’ - Reusser storms to Stage 4 win 40 MINUTES AGO

It was a stage that had been hyped to epic proportions among fans and in the media as the stage when the GC battle would ignite, but on a day beset with mechanicals for key players and with tension high in the peloton, there was very little change in the overall standings.

Departing from Troyes on a second day in the champagne region, the first half of the race was relatively laid back by comparison to the second half. A breakaway of three riders went clear early on in the stage, which lacked any significant obstacles in its first, broadly flat, 60km. Following an intermediate sprint in Bar-Sur-Seine, the pace picked up as the riders tackled the first climb of the day, before entering the first of the four gravel segments they would have to navigate on their way to Bar-Sur-Aubes.

With climbs and gravel segments coming in quick succession, the peloton was thinned out throughout the day, with a group of GC favourites moving clear after the second categorised climb of the day. They were measured in their approach though, not taking any risks on the gravel, which was rough and loose in a number of places.

It created an interesting dynamic as few seemed willing to risk their GC hopes with a mechanical or crash, and the gravel became more of an obstacle than an opportunity. Team SD Worx had numbers at the front all day, though, and looked to be the team making the best of the conditions, despite Kopecky losing touch with the lead group for a while.

There were series of mechanical issues for key riders – Stage 3 winner Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope), Mavi Garcia (UAE-Team-ADQ) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM) all having to swap bikes and race back onto the peloton as the longest gravel sector of the day took its toll.

It was just prior to the penultimate climb of the day that Reusser chose her moment to strike, smoothly pushing away from the front of the bunch and quickly opening out a gap.

The final gravel sector caused yet more carnage as Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) suffered punctures, along with Garcia yet again, who collided with Team BikeExchange-Jayco’s Alex Manly as she once again changed her bike. Barely five kilometres later and the Spanish champion crossed in front of her team car as she chased back on and came crashing to the ground, on a day she will be glad to forget.

Meanwhile Reusser extended her lead as a chasing group comprising Muzic, Alena Amialiusik (Canyon//SRAM) and Veronica Ewers (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) set off in pursuit. But they were not able to catch the Swiss time trial specialist, who continued to put time between herself and the rest, soloing to a brilliant victory, and Team SD Worx’ first of the Tour. She becomes the fourth unique winner in as many stages at the Tour de France Femmes.

Despite late attacks from Liane Lippert (Team DSM) and Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service), the yellow jersey group came in together, led by Vos, on a day that saw very little change in the GC, outside of the end of Garcia’s campaign.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Femmes 'It is hard to explain how big the chaos is' - Slappendel on gravel havoc at TDFF 2 HOURS AGO