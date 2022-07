Cycling

Tour de France Femmes Stage 1 highlights: Lorena Wiebes beats Marianne Vos in Champs-Elysees drag race

Lorena Wiebes (DSM) won a drag race against Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) on the Champs-Elysees to become the first stage winner in Tour de France Femmes history. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:12, an hour ago