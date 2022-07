Cycling

Tour de France Femmes Stage 4: ‘It’s going to be hectic!’ – Femke Gerritse

Parkhotel Valkenburg’s Femke Gerritse leads the Queen of the Mountain standings in the Tour de France Femmes but will have a tough task to retain her polka dot jersey with 10 categorised climbs on the roads to Bar-sur-Aube. She said: “I’m feeling good, I had a good sleep. It’s going to be another hard day and I need to gain as many points as possible.”

00:01:15, 39 minutes ago