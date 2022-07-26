Ad

But the team’s misery was eased when Uttrup Ludwig proved the strongest on the run into Epernay, with the Dane seeing off legendary Dutchwoman Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in a thrilling finale.

And she could not contain her emotion as she slumped across the tarmac in her national colours before delivering an iconic interview.

“It feels like such a good comeback after a f****** s*** day yesterday, losing Marta,” she said.

“I just love how the team kept the fighting spirit. We knew today was a super good day and if I had the legs then I could try and go for the win and to actually do it and be a Tour de France stage winner, and in this jersey. It just doesn't get better.

“I didn't come into the final corner in the best position but I just kept fighting. What a victory, man. This is for the team. They kept believing in me. I love you guys.”

Victory carried Uttrup Ludwig up 41 places in GC, with the 26-year-old now 1’48” off early pacesetter Vos.

Despite being one of the most recognisable faces in the peloton, this was only Uttrup Ludwig’s second WorldTour win after her maiden triumph at the Vuelta a Burgos last year.

“It’s going to inspire so many young girls who want to be the next Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig,” said Dani Rowe on The Breakaway.

“The emotion that was pouring out on Cecilie’s face there just shows what she’s put into this."

Stage 3 highlights: Uttrup Ludwig stars as Vos keeps yellow

