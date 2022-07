Cycling

‘Will go down in history’ – Dani Rowe on ‘goosebumps’ of Tour de France Femmes

Annemiek Van Vleuten won the Tour de France Femmes on Sunday. And Dani Rowe, Dani Christmas and Orla Chennaoui discussed the importance of the moment in the latest episode of The Breakaway. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:24, 3 hours ago