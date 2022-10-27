The route for the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has been revealed at a presentation in Paris.

Like the inaugural race in 2022, the second edition of the showpiece women’s event will cover eight stages and take place from Sunday July 23rd to Sunday July 30.

Stretching 956km, the race will begin in Clermont-Ferrand, heading south to the Pyrenees - taking on the Tourmalet - and ending in Pau.

The race will feature four flat stages, two hilly stages, one mountain finish - with a summit finish on the Tourmalet - and finish with an individual time trial.

Stage 4 - from Cahors to Rodez - will be the race's longest at 177km.

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar was the winner of an eventful race in 2022, taking two stage wins in the process.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) took the points classification, while Demi Vollering (SD Worx) was Queen of the Mountains.

"This route is different. We want to explore new regions and tackle other mountain ranges," said Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme

"There are some similarities, too, as we built this on a robust framework using the same key ingredients that made it a success last summer."

“There will be some options for me, for sure,” Van Vleuten told Eurosport. “I’m happy to see the concept they offer, it’s a very strong concept which they can build from the future, not for me as it will be my last Tour de France.

“I’m happy to see the Tourmalet. I would have loved more mountain finishes. For me I only have one day where I can make the difference.

“The other days I need to be super attentive because they are not easy days so that helps me. If I have some hard days before, it will be favour [me].”

Date Stage Start - Finish Distance July 23 Stage 1 Clermont-Ferrand to Clermont-Ferrand 124km July 24 Stage 2 Clermont-Ferrand to Mauriac 148km July 25 Stage 3 Collonges-La-Rouge to Montignac-Lascaux 147km July 26 Stage 4 Cahors to Rodez 177km July 27 Stage 5 Onet-Le-Château to Albi 126km July 28 Stage 6 Albi to Blagnac 122km July 29 Stage 7 Lannemezan to Tourmalet Bagnères-de-Bigorre 90km July 30 Stage 8 Pau to Pau 22km

