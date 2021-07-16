Bradley Wiggins praised the performance of Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) who won Stage 19 in Libourne.

Mohoric celebrated with a controversial finger to his mouth and a zip-shut signal one day after his Bahrain Victorious team hotel was raided by the police in Pau.

For the Slovenia national champion it was his second stage win of the Tour and Wiggins felt no one was going to stop him after his fast start.

"Mohoric. An incredible day today for him," Wiggins said during a post-race chat with Eurosport colleague Bernie Eisel. .

One of the first ones into the break and finished it off solo. Once he went no one could contend with him.

"A long, hot day for the riders but with Cavendish we're going to have to until Paris which is going to set it up nicely for the record."

Tadej Pogacar – himself a winner of three stages on this Tour – retains a 5’45” lead over Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the standings ahead of Saturday’s 30km individual time trial.

Wiggins does not expect the Slovenian to get caught, but thinks there could be competition in the race for second.

He added: "It's going to be a fast one. I expect Pogacar to win it and maybe a challenge come in from Stefan Kung, but the real battle is going to be for second and third.

"There's only six seconds separating second and third on the GC so we could see a change in that. After that maybe a few changes in the lower placings.

It's going to take someone special, or something special, from someone for Pogacar to lose this Tour de France."

