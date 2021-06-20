When is the 2021 Tour de France?

The Grand Depart gets underway in Brest on June 26, with the race finishing on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 18.

Is the Tour de France on TV?

How can I watch the Tour de France?

Who is riding?

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) bids to defend the title he snatched on the final competitive stage in 2020. The Slovenian stunned compatriot Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the Stage 20 individual time trial, allowing him to wear the yellow jersey into Paris.

Both riders will return but this time there is an extra threat: a rejuvenated Ineos Grenadiers. Ineos had a difficult 2020 Tour as Egan Bernal battled a back injury, leaving them without a serious GC challenger, but return with an imposing squad. Former champion Geraint Thomas and Richard Carapaz will share leadership duties, with Richie Porte and Tao Geoghegan Hart poised as super-domestiques.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck–QuickStep) is out to make an impression having worn yellow at the past two Tours - although not when it truly matters. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) also arrive with GC ambitions.

Tour de France 2021 stages

26 June, Stage 1: Brest - Landerneau (197.8km, hilly)

27 June, Stage 2: Perros-Guirec - Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan (183.5km, hilly)

28 June, Stage 3: Lorient - Pontivy (182.7km, flat)

29 June, Stage 4: Redon - Fougères (150.4km, flat)

30 June, Stage 5: Changé - Laval (27.2km, ITT)

1 July, Stage 6: Tours - Châteauroux (160.6km, flat)

2 July, Stage 7: Vierzon - Le Creusot (249.1km, hilly)

3 July, Stage 8: Oyonnax - Le Gran-Bornand (150.8km, mountains)

4 July, Stage 9: Cluses - Tignes (144.9km, mountains)

5 July, first rest day

6 July, Stage 10: Albertville - Valence (190.7km, flat)

7 July, Stage 11: Sorgues - Malaucène (198.9km, mountains)

8 July, Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Nîmes (159.4km, flat)

9 July, Stage 13: Nîmes - Carcassonne (219.9km, flat)

10 July, Stage 14: Carcassonne - Quillan (183.7km, hilly)

11 July, Stage 15: Céret - Andorra la Vella (191.3km, mountains)

12 July, second rest day

13 July, Stage 16: Pas de la Case - Saint-Gaudens (169km, mountains)

14 July, Stage 17: Muret - Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet (174.8km)

15 July, Stage 18: Pau - Luz-Ardiden (129.7km, mountains)

16 July, Stage 19: Mourenx - Libourne (207km, flat)

17 July, Stage 20: Libourne – Saint-Émilion (30.8km, ITT)

18 July, Stage 21: Chatou - Paris Champs-Élysées (112km, flat)

Tour de France 2021 Route Map

Tour de France odds

Tadej Pogacar 6-4

Primoz Roglic 2-1

Geraint Thomas 4-1

Richard Carapaz 8-1

Richie Porte 22-1

Julian Alaphilippe 25-1

Rigoberto Uran 28-1

BAR 50-1

